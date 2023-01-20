“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
I’m sure you’ve heard that phrase associated with the Untied States Postal Service (USPS) over the years. It’s not an official motto of USPS, but the words are engraved on the front of the James A. Farley Post Office in NYC, set in stone by the architectural firm that built it. The phrase is taken from an ancient book by the Greek historian Herodotus and refers to messengers in the Persian Empire.
According to the postal service’s website: “The phrase comes from book 8, paragraph 98, of The Persian Wars by Herodotus, a Greek historian. During the wars between the Greeks and Persians (500-449 B.C.), the Persians operated a system of mounted postal couriers who served with great fidelity.
“The popular belief that Herodotus’s description of the Persian postal service is about the U.S. Postal Service is a tribute to the hundreds of thousands of men and women who have delivered the mail reliably and dependably, through all conditions, for centuries.”
That’s the past. Let’s talk about the painful, inconvenient truth about USPS today: the institution is crumbling before our very eyes.
We use USPS exclusively for the delivery of the paper. There’s hardly a week that goes by where we don’t get complaints about the delivery of this paper. In the past, these complaints came mostly from folks who lived out of the area. It seemed the farther away you lived, the longer it took to get the paper.
But that has changed.
It used to be it was nearly a sure bet that if you lived in the county, you got your paper on time. Several years ago we began delivering papers to post offices in the county to expedite delivery. We figured the extra money we spent on delivery was worth it to keep our subscribers happy.
Now we have local people not receiving their paper on time. These same folks are having trouble getting first class letters as well.
So what’s going on?
In the conversations I have had with current and former USPS employees, it appears to be several problems coming to head at once.
With the current workforce shortage, other jobs have better pay and benefits than USPS. Like many other businesses, USPS is facing an exodus in experienced workers as retirements from long time employees continues. Finding good help and giving them time to learn the many tasks postal workers need to know has been an issue.
The proliferation of online shopping and shipping has impacted USPS as well. The service contracted with Amazon to be the final step in a delivery chain in areas where other shippers and population density isn’t strong.
I don’t think anyone foresaw the pandemic and its impact on online shopping. USPS carriers deliver packages first, then mail. Hopefully they have enough room in their vehicles to do both. If not, packages take priority.
Amazon accounted for over 30% of USPS’s revenue in 2019, so don’t count on the service to dump the shopping giant anytime soon.
My advice? Get to know the folks in your local post office. Give them patience and support. They are your best hope for improvement. And we will continue to mail the paper the quickest, most cost effective way possible.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
