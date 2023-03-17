“Think for yourself, or others will think for you without thinking of you.” – Henry David Thoreau
“Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is the probable reason why so few engage in it.” – Henry Ford
I found those two quotes about thinking from two Henrys who were very different people. They seemed to agree on the importance of individuals using their brains and making up their own minds.
That’s something I want to talk about with you today.
We live in a time where we have more information available at our fingertips at a moment’s notice than all generations prior to us. Last week I learned Władziu Valentino Liberace, who was billed only as his last name, was born in West Allis, Wisconsin.
When I expressed my disbelief to the person telling me this fact, he said, “look it up” and a moment later, the fact was verified by multiple online sources. A generation ago, encyclopedias and almanacs would have been consulted. A trip to the public library might have been needed to settle the issue.
I am constantly amazed at how many people will accept what they are told without asking questions. I believe with the advent and popularity of social media people now accept information about controversial topics without giving it a second thought.
It’s easy to chime in and comment on a post or tweet with your opinion. It only takes a few seconds to give your feedback. Some do it without thinking, it’s nearly a reflex.
I believe it’s not the fault of those who act impulsively, I think they are being manipulated by the software, just as it was designed to do. This explains, but does not justify, the actions.
If something riles me up, I will write an email or letter as a response then let it sit for 24 hours. If, after a day has gone by and after re-reading the email, I feel the same way, I send it. Often, I will soften the language or delete it all together.
I bring this up because I believe many, many people can’t tell the difference between fact and opinion.
Again, it’s probably not their fault. The 24-hour news cycle has led to opinion being peddled just as much (if not more) than actual news. Reporters have been pressed into service as analysts, giving their opinions on air. I’m OK with reporters having opinions, they are human after all, but if they are giving their opinions, the word “commentary” or “opinion” should appear on the screen, much like it does on the page displaying this column. Reporters need to watch the words they use as well, particularly adjectives and other descriptors, so a reader or viewer won’t be able to tell their viewpoint or opinion in their news reporting.
But, even if you are being played by the media, take a beat, catch your breath, and use your head. Is what you just heard really news, or someone’s version of “news”? Does it make sense? If it doesn’t, go looking for more information on the topic. Like I said earlier in the column, it only takes a few seconds to do online searches.
We were given a mind and free will for a reason. They are among our most precious gifts.
Don’t give them away to anyone.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.