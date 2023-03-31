Rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
I’ve been this way since childhood. My sainted wife of over 40 years has endured me bringing home stray cats and dogs several times. She has always embraced the stray and eventually forgiven me for being a soft-hearted person. It’s one of the many reasons I love her. We get each other and work together well.
For the record, I haven’t brought a stray home since the 1990s. We adopt strays now from shelters and rescues. I can’t really give you a single reason I bring home strays. I think I like the unconditional love and companionship. I also figure I could use all the positive karma I can get before I leave this life.
I discovered last week I have inadvertently been feeding strays of another kind.
We feed birds with three bird feeders. To keep squirrels away from the bird feeders, we put ears of corn on a feeder designed for them. We also get loose corn, mixed with peanuts and sunflower seeds and place it in an old, beat-up skillet.
In the spring, some ducks that nest in the neighborhood come by for the corn. A couple of weeks ago, I noticed some strange animal droppings in the snow near the bird feeders. It was too much for a rabbit and I shrugged it off, thinking it couldn’t be what I secretly suspected it was.
Before bedtime last week, my suspicions were confirmed when I let our dog, Lucy, out to go to the bathroom in the back yard. She immediately began barking, something she normally doesn’t do, unless there’s something nearby she is afraid of.
I went outside to quiet her down and saw what she was afraid of. In the distance, under a street light at the corner, I saw five deer running down the street. I have seen deer in many different places, including petting zoos. I find them graceful and mysterious.
I stood there for a few moments, watching them run away. I went inside and brought more food out, believing that things must be pretty bad for a gang of deer to be wandering in town looking for something to eat.
I found out the next day you shouldn’t be putting corn out now for deer. We received a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advising against feeding deer.
From the DNR: “Deer are well-adapted to survive in winter conditions, with a slower metabolism in cold months and adjustments in their gut microbiomes to adapt to winter food sources. Corn, alfalfa and other feed are not part of their natural winter diet and can cause severe digestive issues and even death. Even a single feeding can cause rumen acidosis, which can cause death in otherwise healthy deer.
“It’s this sudden shift of food, at any point but particularly in winter months/weather, that can create this illness in deer by disrupting the normal microflora in the rumen that is necessary for digestion. If deer have been eating some corn throughout the winter, they may not experience this condition unless maybe they have other changes in their overall health or they start to consume large amounts of corn.”
So I guess the free lunch will end at our place. I hope the weather straightens out soon so the deer won’t have to come calling.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
