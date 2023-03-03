Last week, many of us got an old fashioned “snow day.”

People of a certain age will fondly recall praying to the snow gods to bring a heavy snowfall and drifting winds so classes would be forced to be cancelled at the school. I have fond memories of trudging through the snow delivering my newspapers in the morning, speculating about the odds of a snow day with other carriers when we rendezvoused at the place where our bundles were dropped at 6 a.m. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.