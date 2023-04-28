Is it getting crazier out there, or is it just me?
During one week in April, three people were shot for what would appear to be simple mistakes. In upstate New York, a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed after the car she was in pulled into the wrong driveway. In Missouri, a 16-year-old boy was shot when he rang the wrong doorbell. And in Texas, two high school cheerleaders were shot after one of them accidentally got into the wrong car.
Yes, people decided they needed to shoot others for pulling into the wrong driveway, ringing the wrong doorbell, and getting into a wrong car.
I must admit at this point that I don’t own a gun and have never fired one. I think it’s perfectly fine for people to hunt animals to control their populations and for the sport of it all. I am amazed to see people shoot clay pigeons. The hard eye coordination, vision and concentration involved in hunting and skeet shooting is substantial.
I understand some people want firearms to protect themselves and owning these weapons is perfectly legal. I am a firm believer that people who want to own firearms need to be trained in their safe operation and storage.
I think these views are in line with many people in the nation.
But what I don’t understand is why people are so afraid that they feel they need to shoot someone who is ringing their doorbell. What is the deal with that thinking? Don’t answer the door. Yell through the door to go away. Tell the person at the door you have a gun. Do any of these things, but don’t open the door to open fire.
If a stranger pulls into your driveway, watch them to see what they are doing there. If they are strangers, ask them what they are doing there. If you feel threatened, call the police. If you don’t want to call the police, show your gun. Shoot it in the air. Don’t kill someone for a mistake.
Someone getting in the wrong car might present a more immediate threat. Again, there are several steps to escalate the situation before taking someone’s life.
I believe we are all far too isolated in our lives. Many interactions that used to occur face to face are now done online. I believe humans have trouble discerning the intent of others when interacting in writing. There’s nothing like talking with someone face to face to determine what is happening. You can see facial expressions, observe body language, and hear the tone of the other person’s voice.
I also believe that we are far less likely to be mean to someone or misinterpret words when we interact in person. It’s far to easy to be mean to someone if you can’t look them in the eye.
I think the way forward is to try to treat other people the way you would like to be treated. If we can humanize and empathize with the people, we share interactions with, we will treat each other better.
It’s not a quick and easy fix. It took us some time to get to this point with our society, getting back to where we need to won’t be easy, but it will be worthwhile.
But it will take each of us to get it done.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.