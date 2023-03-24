Happy Spring to you.
At least that’s what the calendar says. My back yard tells quite another story.
This winter has been snowier than those in recent years. Roofs of metal pole buildings and some flat roofs, like the roof of a mall in Duluth, Minnesota have collapsed under the weight of snow and ice. The sidewalk in the back of my house and my driveway resemble a bobsled or luge run more than a way to get to my home.
And, just when I thought it couldn’t get much worse, it did when my dogs discovered they could get over the fence in the back yard.
In the summer and fall the fence around my back yard is four feet high, give or take. My pups Winston and Lucy, the year old corgi and shiba inu mix puppies we adopted last year, spend hours of enjoyment running around the yard.
As the snowfall piled up, they became able to reach the top of the fence if they stood on their hind legs. They seemed to enjoy this because it afforded them a bit better view of the street in front of our house. They like to watch the passers by and issue the occasional warning about what they will do if anyone should choose to venture too close to the yard.
When they became able to get some of the corn off the ear of corn impaled on a nail that is left out for the squirrels, we thought it was cute. The first time Winston scaled the fence, we were terrified. I went out without a coat on in my slippers, falling in the heavy snow to corral him and hand him back over the fence to my wife. I think he was as startled as we were.
That day we dug our first snow moat, digging a foot or two deep trench along the fence line to act as a buffer to discourage any other escapes from Stalag Stangl. (Cue Werner Klemperer impression from “Hogan’s Heroes” — “No one has ever escaped from Stalag 13!”)
The moat and the experience with the first escape held everyone in check until the extra foot of snow fell March 10 and 11, filling in the trench and providing a smaller barrier on the rear of the fence. On March 12, the dogs leapt ahead and over the back fence, landing on the large snowdrift on the outside of the fence. Fortunately, I went to check on them and discovered they were gone.
My wife and I set off on foot, following their tracks in the snow. After we lost the track, my wife went home to get the car to look for them. I continued on, calling their names as I walked around the block. Fortunately, they had come around the block and my wife spotted them. She was able to coax them up the driveway. Winston wouldn’t go into our garage but stayed around as we cleared snow and ice to open the gate.
We dug a snow moat on the back fence and placed whatever we could find on the outside of the fence to discourage any other escapes.
If spring doesn’t come soon, I can console myself that the back of our fence is ready for the zombie apocalypse with our makeshift barrier in place.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
