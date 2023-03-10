Drugmaker Eli Lilly made news last week when it made the decision to cut prices for insulin by 70% and cap monthly out of pocket costs for insulin patients at $35.

Insulin is a drug people with diabetes use to regulate blood sugar. Type 1 diabetics cannot produce insulin, the chemical that regulates blood sugar levels in the blood. If your levels go too high or too low, sickness and eventually death will result. Type 2 diabetics can also need insulin if their disease has advanced to the point where their body can no longer produce insulin.

