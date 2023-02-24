Music can transport you instantly to a place and time as well as revive a strong emotion.
I thought about that recently when I learned composer and hit maker Burt Bacharach died Feb. 8 at the age of 94. He died over a decade after his longtime collaborator, lyricist Hal David. David died in 2012 at the age of 91.
You may not know the names, but I’m sure you have heard many of the songs the duo cranked out during the over 16 years they collaborated from the late 1950s to the early 1970s. During this time over 75 compositions the duo penned made the charts.
Dionne Warwick sang many of these hits including “Walk on By,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” During a period in the late 1960s, the Bacharach/David/Warwick team was unstoppable.
When I learned of Bacharach’s death, I found a playlist of his hits and was transported through time to 1970 when I was nine years old. My older brother’s wood shop class project had converted a table top record player and speakers into a console cabinet that resided in our dining room. My parents liked to play albums while supper was being made and while dishes were done after the meal.
One of the albums that received heavy play was the soundtrack to the movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” The soundtrack was done by Burt Bacharach. The song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” sung by B.J. Thomas, featured prominently and was a runaway hit that year. The song won the Academy Award for Best Song and Bacharach won an Oscar for best score for the movie.
My late father, Arved (aka “The Chief”) worked at the local Chevrolet dealership in my hometown as a car mechanic. Regular readers of the column know the Chief was a whiz at fixing GM’s Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. In 1970, Chevy decided to issue a record album called “On The Move” to help capitalize on a youth movement. The album featured Dionne Warwick, Glen Campbell and Burt Bacharach. The album’s back featured the new Monte Carlo, the Caprice and the Chevelle SS 396. I recall my Uncle Ralph bought a 1970 Monte Carlo. Pretty snazzy set of wheels.
The Chief brought one of the albums home and it found its way into the rotation. Six of the 10 songs on the album were Burt Bacharach compositions.
“What’s New. Pussycat?” performed by Tom Jones, “Alfie,” performed by Cilla ”The Look of Love,” recorded by Dusty Springfield were all written by Bacharach and David for movies.
It was another movie project, a musical remake of “Lost Horizon” in 1973, that caused the breakup of the partnership for 30 years. Reportedly, Bacharach bullied David into the project and when the movie flopped, the pair split.
Bacharach won another Oscar in 1981 with “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” recorded by Christopher Cross.
Bacharach had hits in the decades that followed, but music changed in the 1970s. I believe the composer’s mix of quirky melodies and strange time signatures have aged well, but music is not the same today.
Hey, I’m an old white guy who loved listening to the cheap stereo in the homemade cabinet. I’ll take a Bacharach/David song any day of the week.
