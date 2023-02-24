Music can transport you instantly to a place and time as well as revive a strong emotion.

I thought about that recently when I learned composer and hit maker Burt Bacharach died Feb. 8 at the age of 94. He died over a decade after his longtime collaborator, lyricist Hal David. David died in 2012 at the age of 91.

