There’s an old adage about newspapers being the place where you can learn who has been “hatched, matched and dispatched.” The paper has been the place to read birth announcements (hatched), engagements and weddings (matched) and death notices and obituaries (dispatched).
In our business, we take pride in covering residents from the cradle to the grave. Along the way we report on milestones in people’s lives. Accomplishments in school, work and life often make our pages.
Over the years as technological advancements changed our society and the way we interact with one another, newspapers have evolved. A century ago, one of the highlights of the paper was the news from correspondents. Each area had a person who would call residents on the phone for news about who had visited their home for coffee or dinner, if people had travelled or if anything interesting had occurred in the past week. Looking back from the filter of today, this news may seem trivial or gossipy, but back then it was a big deal to let people know who you entertained.
The same is true about other types of news. Birth announcements, engagements and weddings often filled up the pages of the paper. When my wife and I owned our own papers in the 1980s and 1990s, we took pride in putting birth announcements on the front page of our papers. We had a couple of what we considered very cute clip art images of newborn babies and storks. We believed these milestones were vital to the mission of the newspaper. Parents often either clipped the announcements out for the baby books or saved the entire copy of the paper as a mini time capsule for their child so they would know what was happening in their community at the time of their arrival.
As daily newspapers struggled to maintain profit margins in the 1990s, they decided to begin charging for obituaries, birth announcements, engagements and weddings. Some believed this content would always be there and the papers could shore up their balance sheets with some additional revenue.
Three decades later, much of this content has gone somewhere else. For the record, we only charge for obituaries at our paper and we are often told our rates are too low. That’s OK with me.
I bring all of this up because a source of information for our paper is changing.
We have received word that county clerks will no longer be sending us listings of birth, death, marriage and divorces. Act 16, passed in 2001 in Wisconsin, put limits on the information county clerks can release to the media. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) oversees this information and has advised clerks to stop sending listings of this information to our newspapers. We will be able to go the courthouse, view the records and re-write them. We will not be able to get photocopies or take photos of the records. We do not have the staff or the time to do this, so you will no longer be able to read these items in our paper, unless they are submitted to us.
Maybe this will be fine, but it is just another sign of the changing times. Future generations researching history in these pages will no doubt be frustrated by these changes.
People of tomorrow, I share your frustration.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
