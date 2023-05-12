In 1999, the science fiction movie “The Matrix” was released by Warner Brothers. The story is about humanity discovering it has been enslaved by technology and the struggle to escape.
Even though many believe they are living ideal lives in the virtual world, in the actual world they are being used as a power source for the artificial intelligence that enslaves them.
The original spawned a series of sequels and became a pop culture phenomenon.
The protagonist is offered a choice between taking a red pill or a blue pill. The blue pill allows them to forget the conversation, the red pill opens their eyes to the reality of the situation.
It’s not a great leap of logic to point out a parallel in real life with smart phone and social media compulsions. A smart phone allows users to access the internet and social media programs like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Facebook. All these programs are free to users. A computer algorithm tracks what you do, who you interact with and how long you spend looking at images as well as which images you are looking at.
The programs are designed to keep you occupied for as long as possible, so as it learns what you like, it offers more and more similar content. Based on the content you like; advertising is served to you in hopes you will either take direct action or become familiar with the brand.
Some have expressed concerns about the affects these programs have on young people. A recent survey done by the Poynter Institute sheds some light on the topic and should hopefully raise some eyebrows.
YouTube is the preferred application of teens, with 95% of those surveyed using the video program. TikTok is second at 67%, Instagram third at 62%, Snapchat fourth at 59% and Facebook, the top application among teens in 2014, is fifth at 32%. Twitter, Twitch, WhatsApp, Reddit, and Tumblr follow.
Teens are relatively divided over whether it would be hard or easy for them to give up social media. Some 54% say it would be very or somewhat hard, while 46% say it would be very or somewhat easy.
When it comes to negative experiences, 38% of teens say that what they see on social media makes them feel overwhelmed because of all the drama. Roughly three-in-ten say it makes them feel like their friends are leaving them out of things (31%) or feel pressure to post content that will get lots of comments or likes (29%). And 23% say that what they see on social media makes them feel worse about their own life.
Some 22% of teens think their parents are extremely or very worried about them using social media. But a larger share of teens (41%) think their parents are either not at all (16%) or a little worried (25%) about them using social media.
Nearly half of parents with teens (46%) are highly worried that their child could be exposed to explicit content on social media. Parents of teens are more likely to be extremely or very concerned about this than about social media causing mental health issues like anxiety, depression, or lower self-esteem.
Many are living in a form of “The Matrix” right now. There is time to turn off the devices, take the “red pill” and interact face to face.
