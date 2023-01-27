I’ll put on my “Captain Obvious” cap for a moment: it’s been a snowy winter so far, hasn’t it?
The area received a couple of snow events last week. One of the snowfalls seemed like a springtime snow, complete with rainfall before it occurred. The second was much more like powder.
They both compounded a growing problem: where to put it.
During the first snow events of the season last year, I was all about making sure the complete width of the sidewalk was cleared. As the inches continued to pile up it became more difficult to maintain the full area of the sidewalk. The paths bear more of a resemblance to mountain valleys as the snow depth grows.
During the second snowfall last week, I decided to edge my snowblower out a bit more in a effort to reclaim some lost real estate. The motor didn’t like it, but I was able to get some space back. I THINK that’s concrete I am seeing. Well, it’s hard as concrete.
It’s been entertaining to watch our three dogs make the most of winter and the snow. Winston and Lucy, our one-year-old corgi/shiba inu mix dogs have enjoyed making trails to chase each other around the yard. It reminds me of a canine version of the playground game Fox and Geese.
I was talking about playing Fox and Geese recently and got some stares. Fox and geese is a game of tag played in the winter. To play, stamp out paths in the snow, decide who will be the fox and who will be geese. The fox chases the geese and tries to tag one of them. All players must run only on the paths, and geese can’t be tagged when they’re standing in the safe zone. As soon as the fox catches a goose, that goose becomes the new fox.
It’s great fun because you have to stay on the paths that have been stomped out. Any deviation off the paths results in disqualification. I played many a game of Fox and Geese in fresh snow as a elementary student.
The snowpack depth has grown so much that the dogs can get their front legs on the top of the fence and stand on their hind legs, making it much easier to harangue passers by and cars on the highway. The puppies are smart, but not smart enough yet to figure out they can probably scale the fence. I hope it stays that way.
Gracie, our 12 year old yorkie/maltese mix, the grand dame of the pack, has little time for the nonsense of the youngsters. She prefers to explore and sniff after the others have gone inside.
This has doubled my evening steps as I play butler to the dogs, opening and closing doors to facilitate play and sanitary relief in the back yard.
An added thrill to this year’s snowpack is the illusion of my driveway being transformed into a bobsled run. I can now be transported to Lake Placid in my overactive imagination as I travel to and from work.
I’m thankful the ice hasn’t been too bad. While it’s all fine and dandy to imagine yourself on a bobsled run, it’s quite another to careen into a snowbank.
Hang in there, the sun is now setting after 5 p.m. Better days are coming…eventually.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
