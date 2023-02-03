You don’t mess with Taylor Swift.
The 33-year-old pop star has a massive following on social media. It is estimated that she has over 336 million fans and followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, and 48.8 million YouTube subscribers.
When Swift announced her stadium tour last November, the website of Ticketmaster, the firm that controls the lion’s share of online ticket sales, crashed. Ticketmaster said its site was overwhelmed by fans and automated “bot” attacks when it crashed. Many people lost tickets after waiting for hours in an online queue.
Ticketmaster required fans to register for the presale, and more than 3.5 million people did, a record for the company. Ticketmaster eventually canceled a planned ticket sale to the public because it didn’t have enough inventory.
Swift’s fans were inconsolable. The singer expressed her outrage at Ticketmaster, who has enjoyed a virtual monopoly since merging 13 years ago with Live Nation, a Beverly Hills, California-based entertainment company that produces live shows, festivals, and concert tours.
According to a recent Associated Press article, Ticketmaster is the world’s largest ticket seller, processing 500 million tickets each year in more than 30 countries. Around 70% of tickets for major concert venues in the U.S. are sold through Ticketmaster, according to data in a federal lawsuit filed by consumers last year.
I bring all of this up because Ticketmaster management is now under scrutiny by the federal government for its monopolistic business practices.
I wish the “Swifties,” as Taylor Swift fans are known, all the best in their struggle to get justice.
Newspapers know a little bit about battling with large tech monopolies as well.
For a few years now, there has been a push to get the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) passed. According to Danielle Coffey, the executive vice president and general counsel of the News/Media Alliance, “the act would allow small and local news publishers to come together to collectively negotiate with Google and Facebook for fair compensation for use of their content. News publishers, magazines and broadcasters currently do not have the ability to negotiate deals on their own, as the dominant tech platforms capture the majority of U.S. digital ad revenue, leaving little to reinvest in the production of high-quality journalism.”
In essence, antitrust legislation would be waived for this single purpose so the collective might of print and broadcast outlets could be on an equal footing with Google and Meta the “Ticketmasters” of online advertising for negotiations.
The bill is patterned after measures that passed in Australia and another currently being hammered out in Canada, the European Union, India, and New Zealand. At the end of last year, it was included in an omnibus spending measure until Meta, the parent company of Facebook, threatened to remove news from its platform and Republicans reversed support and demanded a “clean” bill.
It’s a new congress and supporters of the JCPA, which enjoyed bipartisan support in its development and writing, are working to once again get the measure passed.
Perhaps the JCPA would fare a bit better if we could find a Taylor Swift to take our side. But thanks to how she’s been treated in the gossip pages, I doubt she will take our side.
Could you take her place? Contact your U.S. Senators and Representatives and ask them to support the JCPA.
