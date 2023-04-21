It seems like just a few days ago I was chopping five-inch-thick ice in an effort to be to free the back gate of my fence so my family wouldn’t have to walk through the garage doors, through the cascading waterfall from the snowmelt of the roof.
Wait, that WAS just a few days ago.
The gate was ensconced in ice like Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship the Endurance or John Franklin’s Erebus. Is it an exaggeration and in bad taste to compare my frozen back gate to people who suffered exploring the Antarctic and Arctic? Yes, yes, it is. Do I often exaggerate for effect in my column? Yes, yes, I do. It’s kind of my thing. Plus, have you spent time chopping 10 feet of five-inch-thick ice? Your mind does tend to wander.
The gate was stuck pretty good in the ice. I didn’t want to force it because I was confident the lower hinge would shear off. So, I made a weekend project of extrication, chopping after the sun had done its bit to help “soften” the thick ice. The water created by melting snow and ice helped as well as it undermined the ice shelf from underneath, separating it from the sidewalk.
I made some progress on Good Friday after work. I spent much of Saturday working both sides of the gate. I provided some entertainment for the dogs who stopped to take a chunk of ice that I was discarding in the yard.
Early Easter Sunday I was able to free the gate. By the end of the week, the snow and ice were a distant memory as record temperatures in the 80s and windy conditions melted what snow and ice that remained. Piles over three feet high in my back yard disappeared in a week. The only remnants that remain of the tundra that was my back yard is the ugly snow mold that coats the grass.
Isn’t it a bit surreal to see the yard again? After so many months of snow cover, I had forgotten what the yard looks like. I am sure I will be getting intimately reacquainted with the yard as my wife and begin to pick up sticks, rake up oak leaves from last fall and this spring and assess the damage from winter.
I never cease to be amazed at the power of nature. Even with all the weight of the heavy snow and ice, the bushes and trees in our yard are showing signs of recovery. In the end, nature finds a way to adapt and continue.
April 15 was the 111th anniversary of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, the so called “unsinkable” ship. In the heyday of the Edwardian era of the early 20th century, there was a belief that the intellectual and technological advancements of man would “conquer” nature.
The Titanic was one example of this, the Terra Nova Antarctic expedition, led by Robert Falcon Scott, from 1910-1913 was another. Scott believed that mechanized vehicles would allow him to conquer nature and get to the South Pole. All five members of the expedition died.
I’m not going to bet against nature. Her batting average is a great deal like the house’s record at a casino.
Take the over/under and enjoy the spring.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
