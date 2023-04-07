Easter is rapidly approaching. Are you ready, despite the not so spring like weather?
I hope so. Easter is a holiday that is full of the promise of renewal. Coming in early spring, we are just beginning to see the rebirth and renewal of nature, a promise kept after a winter of any length or severity.
The secular side of the holiday centers around the family, especially children. Hunting for Easter eggs and getting free candy was a very special treat for me growing up. After Halloween, Easter ranked high for free candy.
As the fifth of six children, I enjoyed any candy I could get. My mother simplified the basket process by placing candy on plates at our places around the dinner table.
When I was young, I would often try to get up early to catch a glimpse of the Easter Bunny. I think some of you did as well. I always envisioned him as a tall white rabbit, much like the title character of the 1950 Jimmy Stewart movie, “Harvey.”
Remember the scene where Stewart’s character, Elwood P. Dowd, brought home the portrait he commissioned of himself with Harvey, the six-foot-tall invisible rabbit? Harvey is a pooka and is six foot three.
That’s how I saw him in my mind’s eye.
“Harvey,” based on a play of the same name, was a wonderful movie. Funny without being mean or crude, touching and containing just a bit of fantasy. Stewart was nominated for an Academy award for his performance, and the play won a Pulitzer Prize.
Jesse White, the original Maytag repairman on TV, played an orderly named White in the insane asylum in the film. After hearing that Stewart was seeing a pooka, he looks the term up in the encyclopedia: “P O O K A - Pooka - from old Celtic mythology - a fairy spirit in animal form - always very large. The pooka appears here and there - now and then - to this one and that one - a benign but mischievous creature - very fond of rumpots, crackpots, and how are you, Mr. Wilson? ‘How are you, Mr. Wilson?’ Who in the encyclopedia wants to know?”
I still laugh every time I see that scene. He even shakes the book.
There’s a scene in the movie where Stewart, who everyone thinks is a drunk or a crackpot, is explaining his philosophy of life. “Years ago, my mother used to say to me, she’d say, ‘In this world, Elwood, you must be’ - she always called me Elwood – ‘In this world, Elwood, you must be oh so smart or oh so pleasant.’ Well, for years I was smart. I recommend pleasant. You may quote me,” he said.
Faced with giving Dowd a treatment that would make him “normal” but not the same man, his sister decides that she has made a terrible mistake and stops the procedure.
It is a sweet, sweet movie, and I think maybe we would all be better off if we adopted a similar philosophy of life.
We are far too quick to anger, far too quick to judge, far too quick to criticize what we don’t understand. The power of kindness is its simplicity. Some may view it as weakness when, in fact, it is the greatest strength of all.
Let’s all try to be more pleasant. It certainly can’t hurt anything.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading; I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.