The old way of describing the four seasons: winter, spring, summer, and fall is apparently passe.
There’s a cottage industry of folks making wall art describing the from 11 to 13 seasons of the year.
I liked the one I saw with 13 seasons: Winter, Fool’s Spring, Second Winter, Spring of Deception, Polar Vortex, “It wouldn’t be so bad out without the wind,” Actual Spring, Pothole and construction season, Hell’s front porch, Mosquito Heaven, False Fall, Second summer and Actual Fall.
I’m not sure where we are on this seasonal schedule, but I am enjoying the thaw.
With the heavier than normal snowfall and alternating periods of warm and cold this winter, I have large glaciers on my roof. Ice dams form when snow melts and then refreezes when reaching the colder edge of the roof where the rain gutters are located. They can become a hazard when snowmelt pools behind the barrier and begins to seep under the roof and eventually into the house.
One of the ways you can combat the formation of ice dams and their spectacular icicles is to use a roof rake, removing snow from the edges. The thought process is by removing the snow from the darker roof, the growing power of the sun’s rays will heat the shingles, keeping the melting water moving.
I got a roof rake a few years ago when we had a winter like the one, we are having this year. The “rake” is a solid plastic panel designed to leverage the snow as you work to pull it off the roof. You have your arms over your head as you work to rake the snow off the roof. It’s hard work (at least for an old fat guy like me) and you usually need to move the snow again once you have pulled it off the roof.
Figuring out how to melt the glaciers on your rain gutters is a challenge. The trick becomes how to get the ice melted without damaging your roof. There are folks who will steam melt the ice for a fee. I have used hockey puck shaped pellets of calcium chloride. You can chuck them up on the roof and, depending on your arm’s accuracy, they will hopefully land at the edge of the ice and begin to do their job.
Home repair specialist Bob Vila’s website suggests buying bulk calcium chloride and placing it inside a nylon stocking then putting the tubes on the gutters, running perpendicular, to create a low spot for any pooling water to escape. I haven’t tried this one yet, so I can’t speak to its efficacy.
If it wasn’t for it being a colossal pain in the extremities, the inner child in me would enjoy trying to solve these engineering problems. I recall many times in my youth working to find ways to drain pools of snowmelt by hacking out a way for the water to get to lower ground. It was great fun at recess during February and March. I seemed impervious to the elements in my heavy coat and three snap rubber galoshes. To this day, I have a hard time passing water that has backed up without trying to get the water flowing.
Enjoy fool’s spring. Let’s hope second winter is mild.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
