Sunday starts the 61st regular season the Minnesota Vikings have played in the National Football League.
While there is an NFL Championship on the resume, there have been no Super Bowl wins; the last time they were in the Super Bowl, I was two years away from being born.
I only remember attending four Minnesota Vikings games in my life. They’ve only won of them.
In 1986, Jerry Burns’ first game as head coach was against the Detroit Lions in the Metrodome. As a young seven-year-old, I remember attending the game with my father and relatives. The Lions won only five games that year, one of them was this one, by a 13-10 score. In what was a harbinger of things to come, if the Vikings would’ve won that game, they would’ve been in the playoffs.
In 2002, the Vikings were struggling, but the Atlanta Falcons were in town featuring newcomer star quarterback Michael Vick. In attendance, Vick put on a show, including a 50-yard game-winning touchdown run in overtime that made Vikings defenders look like they’re trying to tackle air. If you don’t believe me, type in Michael Vick’s 50 greatest highlights on YouTube and go to about the 10:55 mark.
The 2008 season saw a division championship and as a result, a home playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Expectations were low the Vikings could go on a run, but this was a home playoff game. One should win those, right? Nope. The Vikings laid a big fat egg in that one and another postseason dream went down the drain.
The only win came in 2015 on a cold, windy December afternoon sitting in then-TFC Bank Stadium watching the Vikings play the Chicago Bears. It was the best game of Teddy Bridgewater’s career with the Vikings with four touchdowns passing and another one rushing.
Of course, that season ended with a 27-yard field goal missed by Blair Walsh in the Wild Card game. You would think that’s the biggest missed field goal in playoff history, but it’s not for the Vikings.
In my life, I’ve seen conference championship appearances in 1987, 1998, 2000, 2009 and 2017.
As an eight-year-old, I didn’t know what to expect and the run was unexpected because they won two road playoff games before losing.
The 1998 team had great expectations and a Super Bowl appearance felt like a guarantee. 2000 saw a rookie quarterback in Daunte Culpepper and paired with Randy Moss, Cris Carter and Robert Smith, the potential was there.
They even felt like favorites going into the NFC Championship Game against the New York Giants. I think before I had my first drink it was 14-0. The final ended up being 41-0. I know I didn’t watch the second half.
2009 saw Brett Favre with one last chance in his career. I was swept up on the carpet ride, thinking this will be the year to see a Super Bowl appearance in my lifetime. Again, it felt like they had a real chance against New Orleans, even though the game was in New Orleans. But, then there were 12 men on the field, Favre throws a pass across his body. Ballgame. Hopes crushed.
Looking back on it, 2017 shouldn’t have been a surprise. Coming off the Minneapolis Miracle, the ultimate high, winning a playoff game on the last play, followed by the ultimate low, getting blown out on the road again in a conference championship game.
With the 2021 season to start, will I watch every Minnesota Viking game? As many as possible. Will I hope they win every game? Yes. Do I see a Super Bowl season? Not even close. Too many question marks and if they had injuries at key positions, they are toast.
I’ve lived in this area for nearly 20 years. Early on in that period, I was in the conversation with someone and it was brought up I was a Viking fan. The person suggested I should cheer for the Packers. I said nah, I’m use to heartbreak and disappointment. Why change now?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.