April was another good month for online pageviews.
While it didn’t meet March’s totals, it was still the second highest total in the last nine months.
The decision to do an online poll in asking the public’s opinion on who the best boys and girls Baldwin-Woodville athlete worked again.
The second story narrowing the list from 20 athletes down to 10 was the top story for the month with over 500 pageviews. That was on top of the initial story which was March’s most viewed story with over 3,300 page views.
The second and third most viewed stories were Michael Smith, a 60-year-old New Richmond man dying in a car crash and Gov. Tony Evers approving the State Highway 65 expansion project in Roberts.
The calendar item about the Smelt Fry held at the Baldwin Legion April 28 was fourth and the story on Matt Knegendorf being named Baldwin’s new Fire Chief was fifth.
Money Paper
I didn’t plan for the two stories on the front page to be so tied with students learning about money, but that’s how it happened.
The e-mail came into my inbox about a month about on the Badger Project’s story on high schools teaching personal finance classes. Our publisher thought it would be a good idea to localized it and luckily, Dave Brandvold and Keith Stuedemann, B-W High School Principal and Business Education teacher agreed with my request.
Towards the end of the interview, the pair told me about the virtual Reality Store where juniors learn what it’s like to be an adult. It sounded like a great story idea, and I hope it is. Positive feedback abounded not only from the students but the community members as well.
Then, to top it off, St. Croix County EDC Director Bill Rubin sends his bi-monthly column about this topic with the news a bill has been introduced in Madison to make personal finance a graduation requirement in the state. His column came well after these two stories were going on the front page.
This Week in History
On May 5, 1961, Alan Shepard becomes the first American in space.
According to history.com, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was established in 1958 to keep U.S. space efforts up to date with Soviet Union achievements. Over the next three years, the two superpowers raced to become the first country to put a man in space and return him to Earth.
The Soviets won that battle as Yuri Gagarun was launched into space, put in orbit around the planet, and safely returned to Earth in April 1961. A month later was Shepard’s turn.
The U.S. gained the upper hand in July 1969 with Apollo 11, as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first two people step onto the Moon’s surface.
