The idea started a few months ago while reading the Amery Free Press.
A part-time sportswriter gave his opinion on the four greatest athletes in Amery history.
Normally, conversation topics like this makes me go crazy. You can’t compare generations when it comes to sports, you just can’t.
My generation is going to say Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all-time because we saw him play. More importantly, we saw him win.
I think if you ask someone under the age of 30, they will say LeBron James is the best because at his peak his skills and talents were unmatched on the basketball court and Jordan is just old.
Anyway, I digress.
In this line of work, we always want to hear what the public has to say, so seeing that opinion column got the juices flowing.
A knowledge of Baldwin-Woodville sports over the last five years? Yes, I’m pretty good at it. What happened with Blackhawk sports, 20, 30 or 40 years ago? No clue.
I pitched my idea to those who have been in the community longer than I have. After some initial discussion, letting the public have their say was making too much sense.
They also provided me with a list of athletes I had no idea about back to the days when growing up across the river I had no idea where Baldwin, Wisconsin was.
Therefore, what we are asking of the public is this: When this column gets published online Thursday afternoon, there will be a list of both boys and girls athletes from the 1960s through today which have worn Baldwin-Woodville on their jersey or uniform.
We are asking to pick the best top 10 boys and girls athletes from the lists provided. I understand the word best is a broad term, but that’s open for interpretation. Not all these athletes may have won a championship, but there’s no doubt they left it all out on the court, the diamond, field, or any other playing surface there to help the Blackhawks win.
Depending on the number of votes we get will depend on if we narrow the lists further. We may get one vote, we may get 100, I don’t know. What I do know is this is certainly a fun topic for people to talk about.
The boys nominees are:
Dan Wubbles, Bob Rademaker, Jim Holle, Jeff King, Steve Jacobson, Leo Diehl, Erik Hegerle, Gary Larson, Terry “Moose” Larson, Barry Rose, Chad Veenendall, Scott Newton, Tim Monicken, Dustin Veenendall, Brad Newton, Zac Campbell, Trevor Wahlquist, T.J. Helgeson, Logan Kimberly, Jake Keefer, Jacek Nickowski, Andrew Klopp, Max Ramberg, Sam Crowley, and Blaine Guthrie.
The girls nominees are:
Jackie Witha, Cathy Witha, Roxy (Geurkink) Wakeen, Karen Gregerson, Tammy Albrightson, Cheryl Baldwin, Terri Stave, Lori Van Someren, Abbey Spoo, Michelle Engh, Kayla Wagner, Amanda Roth, Julia Monicken, Destinee Haas, Abby Klopp, Maddie Kulow, Brooke Evenson, Anna Jordt, Morgan Smetana, and Brooke Klatt.
Good luck.
