As a teenager during the 1990’s, did I listen to Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and go ‘holy crap’ like the rest of the world? Loved the song, but did I think it was the song of the 1990’s, like it has been in nearly every “Best Of” list since? No way.
Now, Nirvana is back in the news again, and it’s not good.
The album cover for “Nevermind,” which features “Smells Like” features a four-month old floating below the surface of the aquamarine water, posed like a skydiver, with outstretched arms. He appears to be reaching for a $1 bill baited on a fishhook. His genitals are visible.
The baby on the album cover is now Spencer Elden, a 30-year-old. According to multiple reports, he filed a federal lawsuit in Los Angeles, alleging the image constitutes child sexual abuse, violates federal child pornography laws and emotional suffering.
The opinion article that I saw from Yahoo (via the Los Angeles Times) is claiming he wants at least $150,000 from more than a dozen defendants including Nirvana, Kurt Cobain’s estate and surviving band members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic.
The article argues he has a case, as most adult pornography is protected by the First Amendment, those protections don’t apply to child pornography. Child pornography is usually judged by these six factors, the story added:
• Is the focal point of the image the child’s genitalia?
• Is the setting sexually suggestive?
• Is the child depicted in an unnatural pose or in unnatural attire?
• Is the child clothed or nude?
• Does the image depict “sexual coyness or a willingness to engage in sexual activity”?
• And is the image intended to elicit a sexual response in the viewer?
His attorney believes so. Furthermore, his attorney stated he’s had a change of heart over the years.
“I’m not sure I would classify the image as child pornography, because it seems more of a cultural critique than something meant to titillate, but I certainly understand why Elden feels exploited, angry and ashamed,” Robin Abcarian, the article’s writer wrote.
Although I don’t know why, I clicked on the next story which popped up in my news feed.
“Nirvana baby Spencer Elden is poster child for our victim culture” written by Kyle Smith, which appeared in the New York Post.
“Elden’s dumb lawsuit represents the nexus of three impulses in which America is the undisputed champion: the hunger for undeserved riches, moronic claims of victimhood and creative lawyering,” the genesis of Smith’s argument.
Smith touched upon how much Elden liked being known as the “Nirvana Baby” as he posed for a 25th anniversary recreation of the photo shoot in swim trunks.
“That photo isn’t porn, unless all pictures of naked babies are,” Smith concluded.
There you have it, one extreme to the other for you to believe. Which one are you going to side with? Here’s a thought, it’s not porn if his parents signed off on it (which sounds like it, otherwise he wouldn’t been photographed), but one can understand why he’s pissed.
