When Googling Father’s Day quotes, I came across these from Shutterfly. Some I had heard before, some I hadn’t.
There are those who are inspirational and heartwarming, while others are funny and make you laugh for minutes.
Enjoy and Happy Father’s Day to all those out there.
“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” – Tim Russert.
“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” – Unknown
“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” – William Shakespeare
“Fathers, be good to your daughters. You are the god and the weight of her world.” – John Mayer
“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” –
George Herbert
“My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.” – Liza Minnelli
“(My father) has always provided me a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch.” – Chelsea Clinton
“She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love
of her father.” – Harper Lee
“There will always be a few people who have the courage to love what is untamed inside us. One of those men is my father.” – Alison Lohman
“Dad taught me everything I know. Unfortunately, he didn’t teach me everything he knows.” – Al Unser
“You can tell what the best year of your father’s life, because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out.” – Jerry Seinfeld
“Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow.” – Reed Markham
“By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.” – Charles Wadworth
“You gotta love dads. At my wedding, when I tripped on my wedding dress and fell flat on my face, Dad said, “Don’t worry, you’ll do better next time.”” –
Melanie White
“When you teach your son, you teach your son’s son.” – The Talmud
“There are three stage of a man’s life: he believes in Santa Claus, he doesn’t believe in Santa Claus, he is Santa Claus.” – Unknown
“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you.” – Desmond Tutu
“Uncles are there to help the child get into mischief they haven’t thought of yet.” – Unknown
“Fatherhood is the best thing
I ever did. It changes your perspective. You can write a book, you can make a movie, you can
paint a painting, but having kids
is really the most extraordinary thing I have taken on.”
“Fatherhood is a marathon,
not a sprint.” – Paul L. Lewis
“No one in this world can love
a girl more than her father.” –
Michael Ratnadeepak
Congratulations Baldwin
Those associated with the Windmill Days committee and the Royalty program should be congratulated for their efforts with the most recent Windmill Days which was last weekend. A job well done.
