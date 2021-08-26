Why do people read a newspaper?
Could it be for what’s on the front page? Sure, it’s good to know the headline news of what’s going on in your community.
What about the obituary page? It’s been a popular read for many years for one simple reason: You know now who has died within your area. One wants to see if they knew the deceased or
any of their relatives. Curiosity killed the cat, for sure.
What about the public record page(s)? Who is getting married? Who is getting divorced? Who got sent to Jail? What incidents led to the Police Department being called on? All legitimate good reasons to scan those pages and see those names listed.
What about the sports pages? In small towns like Baldwin and beyond, I’m sorry, but if we were ranking these Family Feud style, I’d put sports at least in the top three on why people read a newspaper.
It’s a consistent spot in which the local high school athlete or team is praised for the work they put in during practices and seeing if that work pays off on the field, court, mat or track against the given opponent.
Given my unique love or passion for sports, my boss came to me months ago and presented the following scenario. Those who report on sports for the Osceola Sun are likely going to retire. Since you’re reporting on sports for the Baldwin Bulletin and Amery Free Press already, can/will you take on Osceola as well?
With the combination of knowing there’s likely no one else who would do it and seeing that part of the paper die if I didn’t say yes, I said I would.
Therefore, with Fall sports cranking up in earnest over these couple of weeks, my work plate has gotten busier.
Especially, these past few days. Between the coverage areas of the Baldwin Bulletin, Osceola Sun and Amery Free Press, that’s seven school districts. Those schools combined for over 30 fall sports, which means writing up previews for each sport.
So far, coaches have been very accommodating with trying to make my life (and their life) easier. I’m not going to be at every sporting event between those seven schools, heck, I’ll be lucky to attend one, I told them.
If there was any reservation, it was squashed when it was stated it’s all about providing coverage for the athlete and their respective team.
So, if you’re reading a Baldwin Bulletin or happen to get your hands on an Amery Free Press or Osceola Sun this fall, please take a gander at the sports pages and appreciate the work these athletes have put in this fall.
1990’s Trivia
I’d like to say I’m a child of the 1980s and 1990s, so when trivia from those era come across my email list, I like to take a look.
For example, like this question: How many Americans tuned in to watch the O.J. Simpson trial verdict? According to Parade.com, the answer was 90 million.
Here’s another favorite. What fashion accessory was invented by a high school shop teacher? Slap bracelets.
Finally, what actor starred in two of the top 10 highest grossing films of the 1990s? Will Smith for Independence Day and Men in Black.
