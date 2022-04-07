Good news for us Bulletin staff, OK, mainly me, being the editor. March’s pageviews for the Bulletin increased for the third straight month.
What the top five stories for the month was also a source of good news, because it verified a few things for me.
I didn’t think about this at first, but 640 Main Street in Baldwin, has had a sordid history. The building was recently purchased by new owners, and they presented their plans at the March Village Board meeting. The story garnered over 970 pageviews, far and away our biggest pageview story of the year.
It crossed off two check marks – what was to be done with the building and with the news, the owners want to convert it into apartments, it fills a need within Baldwin – housing.
It’s also ironic because the talk in past Board meetings was the idea of taking the wrecking ball to it. A little luck and patience and now will see what happens. I have a feeling I’ll be writing about this topic more than once in 2022.
Another story I know I’ll be writing about at least one more time, likely more, in 2022, was the story of the former Baldwin youth pastor being arraigned on sexual assault charges as the story had over 580 pageviews.
A little bit of an admission: I had seen the name Jacob Mygatt and what his charges were previously but didn’t think anything of it because it was a Hudson address listed. Not until did I see the story in the Star Observer and the information the charges occurred when he was in Baldwin. It was a story then I obviously had to report on.
Coming in third for the month with slightly over 400 pageviews, was the latest information on what to come with the Baldwin Travel Plaza, located south of Highway 94.
Next was the news that the St. Croix Central School District as the high school principal, Kurt Soderberg, is on sabbatical and Pete Nusbuam, middle school principal, is now acting high school principal. Not everyday news like that happens.
And finally, a story that’s been old for a couple of months, but is still garnering traction, the dome being inflated at the Baldwin-Woodville pool.
The verification? I had a good idea these stories would be in the top five, it was just the incorrect order.
This Week in History
On April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated while standing outside the balcony out his second-story motel room in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 39 years old.
On a much happier note, five years later, Hank Aaron tied Babe Ruth’s home record, hitting his 714th career home run.
One last thing
Starting with this week’s paper “Word to the Wise” is going from a weekly feature at the bottom of the church page to being included in the rotation with the Pastor’s column.
