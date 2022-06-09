I heard the name Jeremy Freeland in the past and was briefly told of what had happened to him.
Luckily, I was given the opportunity to interview him as he was starting a new church in Knapp and those close to the Baldwin-Woodville graduate wanted to get the word out.
Over the near 60-minute interview, the number of times I shook my head in disbelief as he expanded on his past were too numerous to count.
Not losing one wife, but two and surviving a head-on accident would turn most people south. Not Freeland.
“It’s been a rollercoaster,” he said. “There’s been a lot of blessings mixed in as well. I try to focus on them.”
As he was describing the goals/mission of ForGIven Church, he stated: “I want to create an atmosphere that’s different and take the small-town politics out of it. I’m following God’s plan.”
This was one of those stories in which I knew I didn’t have to do a whole lot. The words would write themselves.
I also knew it would also generate a good response from the public.
Which it did as it was May’s most viewed story online.
The second highest viewed story was a surprise at first, but then again, after some more time, it made sense.
How often does a Mexican grocery store come to Baldwin?
The owners explained they wanted a store in Baldwin because they either had to go to Eau Claire or the Twin Cities for food and wanted something closer. They also jumped at the opportunity to be on Main Street once they found out the Baldwin Bulletin was moving.
The third story was Max Ramberg reflecting on his state championship. Not every day, Baldwin-Woodville has a state championship and I wanted to get his thoughts on nabbing that elusive title. When the opportunity came for Ramberg and his fellow B-W wrestlers to be honored for their academic honors, it was an easy decision and Ramberg was open to the opportunity, thankfully.
The No. 4 story was the St. Croix Central Class of 2022 to have six valedictorians along with the list of its honor students. Rounding out the top five was the press release of Burnett Dairy Cooperative launching new Patria brand for New York-style Pizza restaurants.
A thumbs-up to WWH
Late in the afternoon of May 31, it was obvious something wasn’t right with me.
I had reached the roundabout near Fireworks Direct, and my stomach was in a foul mood.
Faced with the decision of either trying to go home to River Falls or going to Western Wisconsin Health, the answer was unanimous as I, now accompanied by the rest of my family, headed back to Baldwin.
Given my upset stomach was one of the signs which led to my heart issues last year, there was some initial concern.
It was the first time I was a patient at WWH, and I can say the care in the emergency room was top notch. No complaints.
Heart issues were ruled out and I was able to be home in my bed by 11 p.m. I did take the next day off and rewatched the first Anchorman (Thank You, Netflix.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.