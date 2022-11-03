We did a record last week within our family which was never done before, but that’s what you do for your kids.
I went into the closest Crisp and Green in Woodbury for the first time Oct. 22 and had one of the better salads I’ve ever had. Michelle and Lauren had eaten their previously, so they already had their favorites.
If salad was the main meal, Hannah would settle for a bowl of Ramen noodles or oatmeal. Or option C: Culver’s.
That was day one.
The next night, the girls and I met Michelle in Woodbury around supper time to do clothes shopping. We didn’t eat beforehand because we weren’t hungry. By the time we got back into River Falls, I was starving, and I wasn’t the only one. It was after 8 p.m. and we didn’t have a lot of food in the house. So where do we go? You guessed it. Day two for Hannah and day one for everyone else.
We are now onto Monday, Oct. 24. Culvers in River Falls was doing a fundraiser for the River Falls High School National Honor Society for which Lauren is a member. Must support your children, right? That makes three days in a row for Hannah and two days for the rest of us.
Tuesday was the clincher. As I was picking Hannah up from Teen Center at the St. Croix Central Middle School Monday, she pointed to a sign that said Culver’s in Baldwin was doing a fundraiser to get newer equipment for the SCC Middle School playground.
“You supported Lauren; shouldn’t you support me?” she uttered to me. I tell you, kids at that age are good at doing the guilt trip. Of course, she was 100 percent correct. After my work day was done, the car just seemed to drive itself to the Baldwin Culver’s as I got there after 4 p.m. that night to order our three kids’ meals.
So, in summary, thanks to how the days played out and the fact our daughters are in two different school districts (don’t ask why, that’s too long of a story), Hannah had four Culver’s kids’ meals in a row for supper, Lauren and I had three and Michelle had two (she had a work meeting and was unavailable to eat with us Tuesday).
Lauren and I were saying ‘No mas’ after Tuesday’s meals. Hannah, I think could have continued. Of course, when you are at that age (11), you can eat the same meal day after day and not get sick of it.
One funny note about all of this: One of those meals listed was a free one thanks to the accumulation of the tokens they put on their kids’ bags. At the end of all this, we now have 10 tokens again, which means our next trip will include a free meal.
