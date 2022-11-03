We did a record last week within our family which was never done before, but that’s what you do for your kids. 

I went into the closest Crisp and Green in Woodbury for the first time Oct. 22 and had one of the better salads I’ve ever had. Michelle and Lauren had eaten their previously, so they already had their favorites. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.