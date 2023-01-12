There are a few certainties in my life and one of them involves my uncle Will.
I turn another year older next month and for as long as I can remember, he’s been in a wheelchair due to being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. When I saw pictures of him standing up, I still couldn’t believe it was him after being told it was him.
Yet, despite being given that life sentence as he said it, and not a death sentence, the man’s faith in God couldn’t be questioned.
The symptoms started when he was in his 20s and he was officially diagnosed sometime before I was born (my next birthday will be 44).
How could someone have that much faith in God as he spent the last 30-40 years of his life being in a wheelchair and having to depend on others for everything? I couldn’t understand it and I know for a fact I couldn’t be like him.
It seemed like his faith only grew stronger over the years as the disease and what came with it made him more and more dependent on assistance. He even converted a room in their basement at their house into a testament of his fath.
The number of religious artifacts I received from him over the last few years grew as he was my godfather.
During the summer, it reached the point in which more 24-hour care assistance was needed and he was moved into a nursing facility.
I was visiting my parents this past weekend and I was told by my mother; he had written a book about his life and his faith in God. Flipping through those pages, he talked about how he met my mom’s older sister, their two children and 50-plus years of marriage.
His love of Minnesota sports was also mentioned For example, when he was able to, you could pencil my aunt and uncle at three to five Minnesota Twins games a year. I sometimes would be along for some of those.
Being told he was going to be my godfather was a highlight he mentioned as well.
There were samples of his life I had no clue about, knowing he had a younger brother dying at age 2 due to a fire or months after giving birth to his youngest sibling, his mother died of polio. His father then became a single parent of five children as a result.
I hadn’t talked to him in months but as I was flipping through the pages, could I imagine him saying those words? 100 percent.
Less than 24 hours later after reading through his life, I received word he passed away at the age of 77.
There’s no doubt he’s in a better place because of what happened to him physically.
There’s also absolutely no doubt he will be missed by his family, including his godson.
