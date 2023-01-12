There are a few certainties in my life and one of them involves my uncle Will. 

I turn another year older next month and for as long as I can remember, he’s been in a wheelchair due to being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. When I saw pictures of him standing up, I still couldn’t believe it was him after being told it was him. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.