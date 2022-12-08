As most people in this area know, the recent gun deer hunting season was held. The changes the DNR made to the 2022 Hunting season was the number one viewed story for the month. Coming in second was the news Amber Pospisil, a Minnesota woman, was charged with vehicular homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety stemming from an accident on I-94 near Hudson.
Finishing third was the story Dave Brandvold, B-W High School Principal, will be inducted into the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame. Brandvold, who is in his 10th year at principal, spent 17 years previous as the head coach at River Falls. He has stayed in the sport as an official after giving up his coaching duties.
The fourth highest viewed story was Maddi Monicken, receiving the Sportsmanship/Spirit Award from the Middle Border Conference volleyball coaches. Monicken didn’t play for the Blackhawks this season due to major medical complications she had from an MRI back on May 13. Rounding out the top five was the story on the search Baldwin and area police departments are facing in trying to find new police officers for the future.
Sickness
I came down with a head cold over the weekend which kicked my butt for about 12 hours. It’s amazing when it is occurring you go on a coughing or sneezing fit which makes you think ‘There can’t be any left. Everything has left my body’, only for something to occur minutes later. I don’t think there’s any doubt the DayQuil medicine or its knockoffs have one of the worst aftereffects, but it does the job.
This Week in History
My generation had its “Where were you?” moment with 9/11. For our grandparents’ generation, it was on Dec. 7, 1941, when the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred.
According to history.com, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his advisors knew an imminent Japanese attack was probable, but nothing was done to increase security at the Pearl Harbor naval base. At 7:02 a.m., two radar operators spotted large groups of aircraft in flight toward the island from the north, but, with a flight of B-17s expected from the United States at the time, they were told to sound no alarm. Therefore, the Japanese air assault came as a surprise.
Five of the eight battleships, three destroyers, and seven other ships were sunk or severely damaged, and more than 200 aircraft were destroyed. A total of 2,400 Americans were killed and 1,200 were wounded.
The attack drew the United States into World War II.
And if you ask, my parents’ generation, they had a comparable moment on Dec. 8, 1980, when John Lennon, was shot and killed by Mark David Chapman, an obsessed fan in New York City. Lennon was one half of the singing-songwriting team along with Paul McCartney which made the Beatles the most popular musical group of the 20th century.
Chapman pled guilty to murder and was sentenced to 20 years to life. In 2000, New York State prison officials denied Chapman a parole hearing, telling him his “vicious and violent act was apparently fueled by your need to acknowledge.” He remains behind bars.
