While searching for a column topic for this space, I came across this story from muse.com. I found it enjoyable and worthwhile. Here are some key parts of it.
The Muse team asked the LinkedIn community what wisdom they’d bestow on recent graduates.
• Remember these four words: “Be positive, principled, pro-active, and productive.” – Rakesh N.
• Discover Yourself: “Consider this job a journey to learn about yourself. The purpose is to grow as a human being; to discover what you’re good at, what you love to do, and what you dislike. Discover your why, and you’ll become happier and more passionate in life!” – Carol L.
• Don’t Hide from Mistakes: “Be honest. Not sure about something? Ask questions. Screwed up? Own up! I’ve always valued someone willing to learn, and we do that in different ways. I’ll always highly regard someone willing to be honest about their mistakes because we learn from those just as much as our successes!” – Samantha DM
• Learn from Everything: “Remember every moment is an opportunity to learn from everyone around you, no matter their title. Pay attention when things go well; pay extra attention when they don’t and watch how people react to it. Build relationships with the people who face problems by being their solution.” – Anita S.
• Be Patient: “Networking+ Resilience = Success. It won’t be easy, but you must start somewhere. This is just the first step on the stairwell, so don’t give up, and know that the best is yet to come!” L. Nicole
• Treat Everyone with Respect: “Speak when you walk into the office every day. Say good morning to your boss and peers as you walk past their offices, smile at janitors and receptionists in your office. Don’t be so focused on getting ahead that it’s all business all the time. Treating people with humanity and integrity is most important.” – Brittany K.
• Keep your own Counsel: “Don’t assume that a co-worker won’t repeat your criticisms of a colleague. When asked how you feel about individuals in the office, be open and vague with your answers. Always reserve judgment on your co-workers until you have enough time to make up your own mind.” – Nicholas G.
Today in History
On June 1, 1980, Cable News Network, the world’s first 24-hour television news network, makes its debut. The network signed on from its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
According to history.com, in its first years of operation, CNN lost money and was ridiculed as the Chicken Noodle Network. However, Turner continued to invest in building up the network’s news bureaus around the world and in 1983, he bought Satellite News Channel, owned in part by ABC, and thereby eliminated CNN’s main competitor. CNN eventually came to be known for covering live events around the world as they happened, often beating the major networks to the punch. The network gained significant traction with its live coverage of the Persian Gulf War in 1991 and the network’s audience grew along with the increasing popularity of cable television during the 1990s and well into the new millennium.
Not enough room
This week’s paper was tight on space for news copy so next week’s paper will have a schedule of events for Windmill Days. Also, go online starting June 1 to see the schedule for Roberts’ Good Neighbor Days, which will be held this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.