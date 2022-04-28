I went back to the town I grew up in for a funeral last week.
It was only the third time I had been back since 2010. My parents moved away after my dad retired from being a high school teacher and after that, the motivation/rationale for visiting went down to zero.
The funeral was for my brother-in-law’s father (my sister’s husband, as they grew up in the same town). My point in all this was one of my mom’s cousins informed my mother she was planning on coming. She’s that type of person, my mom explained, who would pay her respects, even if she knew four people or 400 at the funeral. I would say at the most she knew less than 10 people here.
When she told me this, I said, there’s no way I could do that, but then I remembered I did.
My mom had a younger brother who was about two to three years younger than her. He was a senior on the high school basketball team in 1967 who played in a game on a Friday night and went out with friends afterwards. He was in a car with three other people as they were crossing a train track and didn’t see the train coming due to the winter conditions that night. He never saw Saturday morning as he along with one other person died that night.
One of the two survivors grew to be a doctor who lived near the Stillwater area. His wife was diagnosed with cancer and died around 10 years ago. Living in this area then as I do now, my mom asked if I could go to the visitation and represent the family. Against my best wishes, I said yes. Not knowing anyone there scared me, but it was one of those things you didn’t argue with your parents.
The time came to speak to him, I expressed my condolences and he said, “And you are?” I told him who my uncle was, and he gave me one of the biggest hugs I ever got. And knowing who my family was as he was the only boy of six children, he asked me which one my mom was.
I told him and he said, paraphrasing, he had a high school crush on her back then.
Didn’t think I would hear that, I remembered. We made small talk and I left.
The next time, I was on the phone with my mother, I told her, did you forget to tell me something? She, of course, knew what I was talking about.
“I didn’t think it was that big of a deal” I believe were her words.
“No, it wasn’t, but do you think you’re going to hear that at a funeral?” was my answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.