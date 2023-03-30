What do they say, plan for the worst and hope for the best?
That was my thinking a couple of weeks ago when I proposed the initial list of the best Baldwin-Woodville athletes of all time.
I wrote a couple of weeks ago, we may get one vote, we may get 100. I was expecting the worst in this case, meaning the one vote.
I was pleasantly surprised as we had over 900 votes for the boys and 800 for the girls. I should have known this idea was going to be a popular one when on the days of March 16-17, the story was viewed online over 1,900 times.
I also wrote in this space when I did the introductory column, depending on the number of votes we get will depend on if we narrow the lists further.
Seeing those totals come in and the responses we’ve gotten, made that question an easy yes.
One of the big complaints I got about the first list was ‘you should list their accomplishments, so we know who to vote for.’
The rules and regulations for each sport have changed so much even from now to the 1990s. For example, Scott Newton was a state wrestling champion in 1995 and 1996 at 171 pounds. He had a 38-0 record in 1995 and 34-1 record in 1996. Max Ramberg, the most recent B-W champion in 2022, had a 44-3 record that season. More matches mean more wins. It’s not the same.
Basketball didn’t have a three-point line until the 1980s. Does that mean those who played before that time didn’t dominate like those who did after the line was installed?
Based off those examples and conversations with other people, I decided to leave their accomplishments off again.
When this column is published online Thursday afternoon, there will be a list of the top 10 boys and girls athletes that had the most votes from the first round. We are asking for you to pick your favorite or best five. Voting will end Wednesday, April 5.
The top 10 girls athletes were Destinee Haas, Morgan Smetana, Abby Klopp, Abbey Spoo, Brooke Klatt, Maddie Kulow, Brooke Evenson, Tammy Albrightson, Anna Jordt and Kayla Wagner.
The top 10 boys athletes were Blaine Guthrie, Barry Rose, Bob Rademaker, Andrew Klopp, Zac Campbell, Sam Crowley, Max Ramberg, Jake Keefer, Erik Hegerle, Scott Newton, and Steve Jacobsen.
Good luck.
This Week in History
According to history.com, on March 31, 1889, the Eiffel Tower was dedicated in Paris. It sits 984 feet tall and consists of an iron framework supported on four masonry piers, from which rise four columns that unite to form a single vertical tower. Platforms, each with an observation deck, are at three levels.
On April 2, 2005, Pope John Paul II died at his home in the Vatican. He was the first non-Italian to hold the position since the 16th century. Six days later, two million people packed the Vatican City for his funeral.
