This weekend presented a topic in which I felt the wrong step could land me in trouble.
With Reid Berger’s passing, given his impact and his contributions to the Baldwin area, it was something that should be noted, yet how far do you want to go?
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 4:31 pm
This weekend presented a topic in which I felt the wrong step could land me in trouble.
With Reid Berger’s passing, given his impact and his contributions to the Baldwin area, it was something that should be noted, yet how far do you want to go?
Thanks to his former co-workers at Baldwin Area Medical Center/Western Wisconsin Health and those who served with him on United Fire and Rescue, the story was the easy part. Given the different number of fire and EMS departments who were rumored to be coming to the funeral and what was being done to honor Berger, it was something that needed to be reported on.
Why? It doesn’t happen every day especially in a village like Baldwin and I believe one of the functions for a media outlet is to note occasions like these for historical purposes.
So, yeah, it felt a little weird standing near the train tracks Saturday afternoon waiting for fire and EMS truck to make their way from Peace Lutheran to O’Connell Funeral Home. It was an impressive sight however to see the amount and which units made the trip.
You couldn’t help get a lump in your throat seeing all those people salute the casket as it was being taken into the funeral home along with United Fire members presenting Berger’s fire uniform to his family.
What you see in this week’s paper is what we felt the best way the Baldwin area said goodbye to the man who served this area for over 40 years.
Welcome to Wrexham
I’m a sucker for a good sports story. Good nonfiction sports stories are better than fiction stories because the real thing always seems to triumph falsities.
Which is why the “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary currently airing of FX (and the next day on Hulu) has got me hooked.
It does involve a sports team, the Wrexham AFC, a professional soccer team in Wales, but it’s the storytelling which captures you. How a city of around 62,000 people lives and dies with its soccer team and how its new owners, actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, are trying to integrate themselves into the Wrexham culture.
How soccer teams can be promoted and relegated is such a foreign concept to U.S. sports teams, it would be amazing on how that would play out over here. Wrexham plays in the fifth highest of the English soccer league system and has for the last 13 years. Getting Wrexham promoted is one of the main goals for the new owners.
I had heard about it previously and thought, I’ll watch a couple. Next thing I knew, I had done five and didn’t complain.
Today in History
On Oct. 12, 1492, according to History.com, Italian explorer Christopher Columbus sighted a Bahamian island, believing he reached East Asia. He claimed the land for Isabella and Ferdinand of Spain.
The article goes on to state, Columbus led a total of four expeditions to the “New World”, exploring various Caribbean islands, the Gulf of Mexico, and the South and Central American mainlands, but never accomplished his original goal of achieving a western ocean route to Asia.
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.