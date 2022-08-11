I’ve seen people act abnormally when a spider approaches them.
“Kill it, kill it now,” they say.
I’m not one of those people as due to its lack of speed, killing spiders isn’t a problem for me.
If I see a mosquito that’s a different story.
Mowing the lawn around our new house has reintroduced my hatred for the insect.
They’re annoying, irritating and if you want to kill them, it’s not going to happen on your first shot. Maybe by the 10th opportunity.
And you think you’ve gotten rid of one or killed it, dozens then reappear.
I then did what everyone did these days: I googled the word Mosquito just to see what I would find. A little background information about myself: Science was my least favorite subject in school. It seemed like it went in one ear and out the other during those years.
Under the header of “What uses do mosquitoes serve?”, Smithsonianmag.com has answers from a 2019 story.
“While they can seem pointless and purely irritating to us humans, mosquitoes do play a substantial role in the ecosystem. Mosquitoes form an important source of biomass in the food chain – serving as food for fish as larvae and for birds, bats and frogs as adult flies – and some species are important pollinators,” the article states.
With my thoughts about eliminating the insect entirely, the ecosystem is more important than that.
I kept scrolling down the page, and the next one that caught my attention was: “What smell kills mosquitoes?” According to healthytalbot.org: “Citronella oil is a natural mosquito repellent that will kill mosquitoes and drive them out of your house.”
Okay, that’s encouraging. Something to remember, as I didn’t know that.
Further scrolling led me to what color does mosquitoes hate. According to CBSNews.com from Feb. 2022, studies have shown mosquitoes were drawn to red, orange, black, and cyan, while ignoring green, purple, blue and white. The story states while a researcher inserted their hand into the chamber while wearing a green glove, mosquitos ignored it.
Will I pay more attention to the colors and see if that study bears fruit? Yes.
The next question that caught my attention was what attract mosquitos? Multiple stories have said sweat, people who eat a lot of potassium and salt and drinking alcohol.
I’ve heard about the sweat rationale for years because they need water to reproduce and love humidity. I also recall eating ice cream outside during the summer months and having to buzz mosquitoes off. Ice cream is one of the foods that attract mosquitos, because the dairy present in it also prompts the body to produce lactic acid.
My final question led me to lifespan: Multiple stories have reported 10 days for a male and 42-56 days for a female.
So, in conclusion, try not to sweat, don’t eat ice cream, and don’t wear red outside and make sure you have citronella laying around the house.
