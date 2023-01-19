I was at my uncle’s funeral last week and there were a couple of things that struck me as I was driving home. 

Between my mother and her four sisters, there were a combined 11 children. Growing up, getting together for a family gathering didn’t take much work or planning. Now, as the 11 of us are getting older (I’m the fourth oldest), getting all of us in the same room takes something like a funeral, unfortunately. 

