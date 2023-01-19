Iwas at my uncle’s funeral last week and there were a couple of things that struck me as I was driving home.
Between my mother and her four sisters, there were a combined 11 children. Growing up, getting together for a family gathering didn’t take much work or planning. Now, as the 11 of us are getting older (I’m the fourth oldest), getting all of us in the same room takes something like a funeral, unfortunately.
Another notable trait of our family which sticks out like a sore thumb is the “Minnesota Goodbye” or as it’s called on YouTube, the Minnesota Long Goodbye.
You tell your immediate family members (spouse, children) you’re going to leave but then you get to talking to a relative and the next thing you know it is 15 minutes later. Those relatives are itching to leave, and they are giving you the look or looking down at their wrists and pointing like, “Let’s Go”.
Fifteen minutes later, sometimes becomes 30 and those relatives (over the years, usually my uncles and father) grow even more impatient and sometimes yell, “I’m Leaving” and it draws chuckles and laughs amongst us cousins.
All I can say is the Minnesota Long Goodbye was in fine form last week.
When we were showed the Minnesota Goodbye on YouTube, Michelle nodded her head in approval and said, “That’s your family”, for which I agreed. What’s worse for me is she also added “And you.”
Yeah, I’ve been guilty of it. Not more I can say about it.
If you’ve never seen the video on YouTube, give yourself five minutes and watch it. You won’t regret it.
The final thing which was apparent was my uncle served in the Vietnam War, so he was given the military honors for a funeral.
Included was the playing of Taps. I know I’m a little crazy with this, but I can’t think of a song more somber, but sounds so cool in hearing.
The bugler is off in the distance, he or she starts playing, you’re trying to look where the sounds are coming from and by the time you find the person, the song is done.
This Week in History
History.com states on Jan. 16, 1919, the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, prohibiting the “manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors for beverage purposes” is ratified by the requisite number of states.
The piece states, the movement for prohibition began in the early 19th century, when Americans became concerned about the adverse effect of drinking. Prohibition officially went into effect, 366 days later, on Jan. 17, 2020.
It didn’t stop the flow of booze entirely as bootleggers grew, and federal and state governments lost billions in tax revenue.
In 1933, the 21st Amendment to the Constitution was passed and ratified, repealing prohibition.
Can you imagine if prohibition was around today? Do you think fans of National Football League teams could handle it? How many times would Minnesota Vikings or Green Bay Packer fans have a drink after a game to drown their sorrows or have it be a celebratory drink?
