My first time around sitting in this chair, I wrote the following in a weekly column
“For 14 years, we were the proud owners of a Black Lab named Casey.
I know a lot of people say they have the greatest dog, but for those who ever met Casey, they complimented us repeatedly on his demeanor, his overall attitude and his love of vanilla ice cream and peanut butter.
However, like everything else in this world, when it comes to aging, Father Time wins every battle and for Casey, his last breath came in 2018.
Not having a dog around felt weird and sad, because he was such an integral part of our lives for so long.
Anyway, within the last couple of months, the discussion about having another dog returned. For partial reasons, I leaned toward Black Lab. Black Lab was a favorite of other family members, but they preferred other breeds.
Getting a dog from a shelter was at the top of the list for everyone’s wish list, however and luckily, Michelle found a litter of Black Labs from an adoption shelter outside of the Twin Cities. We passed their tests; the dogs passed our tests (it was pretty much telling the girls we are getting a dog and it was a black lab).”
Two years ago, April 6, we went and got a Black Lab, who we named Archie.
“It was a name we could grow to love, just like him,” I wrote in that same column.
For the most part, he’s a well-trained dog, except when he gets outside without a leash on. (It can happen to any dog, I know). Or since our move, when we are out walking, his tendency to sniff every tree or light post because they are new to him gets annoying, Or the fact when there was snow on the ground, we took him outside so he could go to the bathroom, and he would take his sweet time going. That got annoying as well.
My patience level with him was running thin this past weekend as he did all those things. Yet that sixth sense dogs have was evident as I am watching a movie on our couch, the next thing I knew, his head was on my knee, giving off the saddest look possible, to say, I’m sorry. And, I was like, you are forgiven.
When I grew up, we didn’t have a dog so my anxiety around them was high. Casey quashed those fears quickly. It’s evident after two years, Archie is doing the same for Hannah and Lauren.
“When he’s licking my face, seeing the smile on everyone’s face when he’s playing with us or how he responds to when his name is called, makes you forget about all those challenges and just makes you appreciate how much better lie is when a dog is around,” I wrote that two years ago.
I was right for once.
