Thursday morning was already starting to be a little chaotic in our household.
It got worse when I got on the road.
On my way between River Falls and Baldwin, I like to take County Highway M (never been a fan of I-94 in the mornings).
All of a sudden, not too far away from the M/T intersection, the low tire light comes on and I start hearing noises I shouldn’t. I get over to the shoulder of the road, stop the car and take a look at the tire in question.
A little background information: In the last couple of days, my front driver’s tire needed air filling not just once a day, but it grew to be twice a day. Once, I could understand, twice, raised some red flags.
The good folks at Next Generation Auto in Baldwin took a look before Thursday and basically said metal was starting to pop out, the tire threads are shot and it needs to be replaced. So, we settled Thursday for a date.
Getting back to the country road location, the front driver’s tire had expired. It was sagging and the holes which has caused the leak had grown and grown.
I had the doughnut in my trunk, but the problem was I didn’t have everything I needed for it. Cue the hand striking the forehead emoji.
I took a chance and contacted St. Croix County’s finest and see if I could get lucky. Fortunately, a deputy was nearby and during a downtime and was willing to help.
The two of us changed the flat tire (he did most of it), put the doughnut on until the new ones were installed the next day.
“You needed the help,” he said, paraphrasing more than once as I thanked him more than once.
January pageviews
For the month of January, the total number of pageviews was down from December, but the total was still encouraging.
The highest viewed story online for the month came late as it was the recent story on the news from the Baldwin-Woodville school board meeting.
Coming in second was the story on the new owners of Baldwin Greenhouse, John and Annette Stauffer. Third was a story that has been on the website for a few months now but is extremely topical this time of the year and that is the dome being inflated at the Baldwin-Woodville pool.
Story No. 4 was the news release of With Love Event Planning being named winner of The Knot Best of Weddings. With Love Event Planning is co-owned by Baldwin resident Megan Timmerman.
Rounding out the top five was the death of Bridget Rose Lipinski Clifton of Houlton in a two-car crash.
This Week in Birthdays
I’m sure it is like this the other 51 weeks of this year, but this week seems to have a rather big list of famous birthdays.
On Feb. 7, it’s Garth Brooks, Chris Rock, James Spader and Ashton Kutcher among others. On Feb. 8, it’s Nick Nolte, John Grisham, Vince Neil and Seth Green. On Feb. 9, it’s Carole King, Mia Farrow, Travis Tritt and Charlie Day. On Feb. 10, it’s Robert Wagner, Mark Spitz, Greg Norman, Laura Dern and Elizabeth Banks.
Finally, on Feb. 11, Thomas Alva Edison was born along with Eva Gabor, Leslie Nielsen, Burt Reynolds, Tammy Baldwin, Sarah Palin, Jennifer Aniston, Brandy, Kelly Rowlands and Taylor Lautner.
