It’s always been said July 4 is the halfway point of summer and as I’m writing this on July 25, Summer feels like it’s starting to be in the rearview mirror.
Even more signs, Summer is nearing the end. On Aug. 2, is the first day of practice for high school football.
Baldwin-Woodville has its first game Aug. 18 against Sparta, while St. Croix Central plays the following day against Spencer/Columbus Catholic.
And that’s not even the start of the Fall sports season as both girls golf teams play in meets before those days.
Enjoy Summer while you can before the leaves start changing colors and we are wearing hoodies.
I’m sure I’m not the only one this has happened to. In the last week, I’ve gotten text messages from Mandela Barnes asking for money; I then turn on my television within minutes after that and I see an advertisement touting Alex Lasry as the best candidate to defeat Ron Johnson in November. Then I click on my email, and I see the Sarah Godlewski campaign is highlighting her strengths, which includes being the only woman on the Aug. 9 ballot.
And to top it off, my Facebook page is littered with posts from Ron Johnson saying he’s the only one who can stop the Liberal spending and stand up to Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
Aug. 9, which is the primary election day in which races will get narrowed down to one Republican and one Democratic for the Nov. 5 General Election, can’t come soon enough.
A positive recommendation
I started Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” once before, but I couldn’t get into it. For some reason, I don’t recall, I decided to give it another try.
I’m glad I did. I went through the first five episodes of the first season in a night and loved nearly every minute of it. I went through the second five the following night and are now caught up in the current second season.
Loved the concept (don’t all of us want to be crime solvers at one point in our lives) and loved most of the actors so far.
I could sit down and watch nearly any Steve Martin movie and casting Selena Gomez as the youngster was a great move.
Martin Short is an acquired taste for me. I can put up with him because Steve Martin is in nearly every scene with him. I’m sure there are those who would say the opposite.
According to history.com, on July 27, 1974, the House Judiciary Committee recommended America’s 37th president, Richard M. Nixon be impeached and removed from office. The proceedings resulted from a series of scandals involving the Nixon administration which were known as Watergate. On August 8, Nixon announced his resignation, becoming the first president in U.S. history to voluntarily leave office.
Voting is still ongoing in the third annual Best of the Baldwin Woodville Area Contest. All votes can be cast online at www.baldwin-bulletin.com/bestof. The polls close at 5 p.m., Sunday, August 7. Unlike other elections, you can vote multiple times. In fact, we encourage voting once every 24 hours.
