I’ve been told this many times over the years in this line of work: You are not going to make everyone happy. Somebody or someone is not going to like what is in the paper weekly. You’re going to have to deal with it if you get the phone calls or emails.
While I agree with that advice 99.9 percent of the time, this week’s issue of the Bulletin might have something for everyone.
There’s the second week of the football contest between Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central in advance of Friday’s game at SCC. The game should be a good one as the Blackhawks are 5-1 overall, while the Panthers are 5-2 overall. One interesting note, the last time Baldwin-Woodville won at SCC was 2010, when the Panthers were still members of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. Central has won the last six games since.
If football, isn’t for you, we also have a baseball contest in advance of the playoffs starting up this weekend. The Minnesota Twins have had a September to forget and won’t be in the playoffs, and as of Oct. 3, the Milwaukee Brewers need a miracle to get in. So, if one wants to win (and who doesn’t), the New York Yankees or the Los Angeles Dodgers look like the teams to beat again.
If sports contests aren’t your thing, this week is the first week of our Halloween drawing contest. The details are on page 19 in this week’s paper.
Finally, the winners of our third annual “Best of” contest will be published in this week’s paper as a special section.
That’s on top of the latest news, opinion, and sports information we try to deliver weekly.
All this probably means one thing: The week there are no contests in the paper is the week we will get the phone calls and complaints the most.
September’s Pageviews
Overall, the September pageviews for the month were the fourth highest for the year, so that’s encouraging from our point of view.
The number one viewed story for the month was Jacob Mygatt being sentenced for three years prison for sexual assault of a child. What’s been written about that subject has been plenty, so I’m not going to write anymore.
Coming in second was the calendar item about the B-W Marching Band Invitational held Sept. 17, which featured schools throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota. The third highest viewed story was the DNR announcing changes for the 2022 Hunting season. The fourth highest viewed article was the obituary for Kayla Beth Stone and rounding out the top five was the Woodville Garage Bar completing the purchase of Wild Wood Bar and Grill.
This week in History
On Oct. 3, 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of double murder.
After seeing that story pop up on history.com, I can recall sitting in study hall my junior year of high school when someone walked in and said he’s innocent. We didn’t need social media to inform us who he was talking about. We all knew.
