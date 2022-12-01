I have been in thousands of pictures in my lifetime like everyone else.
The number of times in which I was smiling, or my eyes were open are nowhere close to that amount.
I can remember growing up one of my parents, saying “Jason, keep your eyes open”, and failing to accomplish that task.
I don’t have a good answer for the why. It’s like if someone put corn on the cob in front of me, I couldn’t eat it. Never have, never will.
There have been multiple times to try to keep the eyes open or smile, I put on a goofy grin. That works about as well as you think.
What brought this to the forefront again was I was part of a picture in which the Bulletin donated to the Food Pantry.
Due to space issues, it’s not running in this week’s Bulletin, but it will run in a future issue.
Laura, our salesperson, took the photo and said out of the four of them which were taken, she gave me the two best ones.
I hate to have seen what the other two looked like, because the two she sent me, oh boy. One of the two was just downright terrible. Eyes closed, not smiling, looking like I didn’t want to be there (I wasn’t trust me).
Some people are going to say it would be better if you didn’t have as much hair on your face as I had in the photo. My response would be, it doesn’t matter, I had these same problems when my hair had no traces of grey and silver in it.
Luckily, I have found a job in which I have to take photos instead of being in them.
Happy Birthday
I called my older sister Sunday as it was her birthday.
As the conversation started, she said many people wished her a Happy Birthday, but no one noted how old she was turning.
I made note of it, which she 100 percent expected me to, and I was happy to. Even though we are safely ‘middle-aged’ don’t tell me, that I, being the younger brother can still be a pest to my older sister at times.
She has two children herself, and she believes her youngest child would certainly do that to their oldest child. There isn’t a doubt in my mind Hannah would do the same thing to Lauren.
Keeps you young, I think.
This Week in History
According to history.com, on Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks is jailed for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus in Montgomery, Alabama, to a white man, a violation of the city’s racial segregation laws. According to a Montgomery city ordinance, African Americans were required to sit at the back of public buses and were also obligated to give up those seats to white riders if the front of the bus filled up.
Parks was in the first row of the Black section when the white driver demanded she gave up her seat to a white man. Parks’ refusal was spontaneous but was not merely brought on by her tired feet.
