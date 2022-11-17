Last week we pulled off a week-long family vacation for the first time in who knows how long.
The destination might be a surprise to some, but Las Vegas certainly had enough activities for a family of four.
This trip was originally in the works for March 2020, but then COVID-19 came into our lives.
The highlight of the trip was Lauren and Hannah’s first experience of a concert in person, with the Jonas Brothers providing the music. That was the definition of a mother-daughters event, which left me a couple of hours of freedom.
Because I heard about it and seen it so much on television, my free time was spent seeing what the Las Vegas Raiders stadium looked like in person.
I didn’t want an Uber, so I set off on foot. There are many oddities about Las Vegas, one of them being you see a hotel and think to yourself, it’s not that far away, when, it is that far. Anyway, the stadium, even at night, is a sight to behold. It’s amazing in a place like Las Vegas that eight to 10 years ago, a sight that close to the Strip was vacant space.
To top it off, I even made it back in time to see the water fountains at the Bellagio before having to wait the hour again.
As for the Jonas Brothers, I got six enthusiastic thumbs up from the three of them when I asked about the show.
The secondary entertainment was provided by “Mystere”, a Cirque du Soleil show at Treasure Island and Blue Man Group at the Luxor. Both wonderful shows which provided high quality entertainment for different reasons. Mystere for the athletic ability the entertainers showed and Blue Man Group for the comedy, slapstick humor and banging on the pipes.
The entertainment is only one aspect of Sin City. There’s food as well. Staying at Planet Hollywood made it easy for us to have Earl of Sandwich one night for supper (go there, if you get a chance). The ambience of Hard Rock Café along with the food made it worthwhile. Having crepes from Hotel Paris made it feel like you were in Paris. Our breakfast choices of Taco Bell on consecutive days might leave some puzzled, but if you try their breakfast burritos, those minds might be changing.
The weather was another fun part of this trip. On more than one occasion, an Uber driver commented on the weather, stating 50-60s were cold for this time of the year. To us, it felt like normal.
This was my second trip to Vegas, with the first being over 15 years ago. What stood out between now and then was seeing a Target, Walgreens and all the CVS along or within the strip. ‘You never have to leave it’, my thought was. Second was seeing the number of homeless people scattered throughout the streets. I mentioned that to Laura, our salesperson, who lived in Las Vegas previously, and she opined it was due to the number of people who gambled, lost more than they planned and didn’t have enough to go back home.
Which leads to an easy statement (at least for me): I didn’t gamble.
As she was telling me this, it reaffirmed my decision not to. There was no doubt in my mind if I sat down a table or a slot machine to gamble and started on a cold streak, I would have stayed there until I tried to get some of my money back and I still wouldn’t have liked my chances. As they say, “the House always wins” in Vegas.
So, thanks to all those who filled in for me this week: Tom Stangl, our boss, who probably loved getting my emails last week, April Ziemer, the Amery Free Press editor, who was happy to cover Baldwin Village Board one more time and Laura, who wrote the story on Greenfield students learning about fire safety.
