Friday marked a significant date in my road to recovery after my heart surgery as my final Cardiac Rehabilitation session was held.
For the last 12 weeks, I could count on one hour a day, three times a week, getting a workout in.
I didn’t feel good about myself when I first started as I was weak in more ways than one. I couldn’t drive myself, so it was likely the only hour I went outside during that time frame.
Second, I was weak. My lack of exercise leading up to my surgery was one of the reasons I put myself in this position.
Could I even handle 10 minutes on a treadmill or 10 minutes on a bike? The self-doubting voices were having a field day inside my head.
One could tell my rehab therapists handled these questions before. They assured me if you put in the effort here at the hospital and get some form of exercise for 30-45 minutes the other days of the week, the results will come.
Of course, that was on top of eating and drinking healthier.
After a month, I got the driving privileges restored and soon went back to work fulltime. Furthermore, I was enabled to do more of the machines while at rehab.
Thanks to our dog, I got the exercise on those non-rehab days and while, far from perfect, I started watching what I was eating and drinking. Passing up ice cream for grapes and apples was a big accomplishment.
Those results started to work as the weight was starting to drop. You’re going at a good pace, I was told, by my rehab therapists. You don’t want to lose 15 pounds in a week, they said. That’s not healthy.
And as time went on, going to that rehab session became fun. I detested the arm bike machine at first, by the end, it became my favorite.
The elliptical machine was another example. The first run didn’t go well at all as I was off it by the two minute mark. My last time, I was on it for four times as long before moving onto the next machine.
On my last session, the rehab therapists showed me numbers on how much I’ve changed since my first session and advised me on the best forms of exercise to strengthen my heart going forward.
It’d be stupid to put all this work in on losing weight and feeling better about myself, only to gain it all back.
Which means, joining a gym and exercising with people who haven’t had heart issues like I’ve had (That was another benefit of where I exercised. Everybody else was just like me).
I sense a gym membership in my future.
Hammond Heartland Days
The number of Royalty floats from area towns which showed up to the Hammond Heartland Days parade Sunday was noticeable.
Since, I haven’t been at a parade in a while thanks to COVID-19 and rehabilitation, seeing floats from 15 other communities was nice to see. One town supporting the other.
Mark your calendar
Another sign summer is ending: The first high school football game is Friday, Aug. 20. Baldwin-Woodville hosts Sparta in its first game on the new field turf, while St. Croix Central hosts former Middle Border Conference foe New Richmond.
