Name a school district that hasn’t had to go to referendum in the last 5 to 10 years in this area and I bet there isn’t one.
The reasons are standard – to exceed its revenue limit or building or technology needs. Athletics gets thrown in, like the renovations at the Baldwin-Woodville athletic complex or what St. Croix Central has in store for its referendum April 5.
With what happened earlier this month in a boys basketball sectional final, school districts might be going to referendum in the future for a special request.
In the Bangor/Southwestern Division 5 game, Bangor won in overtime thanks to a buzzer-beater field goal which sent the game into the extra session.
According to NBC15 out of Madison, several Southwestern fans believed the buzzer beater shot shouldn’t have counted and it deserved a review.
NBC15 quotes WIAA Director of Communications Todd Clark, who said “our jurisdiction runs out the minute the clock runs out.
“You cannot appeal when it comes to the judgment of the official and based on membership rules there can be no appeals during playoffs.”
If the story only ended there.
Those associated with Southwestern High School contacted its local assemblyman, Travis Tranel.
Tranel wrote a letter to WIAA Board of Control President Willy Chambers last week requesting the organization acknowledge a mistake.
The NBC15 article ran a portion of letter that contained two parts which made me shake my head in disbelief.
“We are requesting an official explanation by the WIAA and acknowledgement that the wrong call was made, denying Southwestern the win at the end of regulation,” Rep. Tranel wrote.
What good does that do? Honestly? From the professional level down, I never understood why that’s done. It gives off the impression ‘we didn’t lose the game, the referees lost it for us.’ Those who play sports should know referees are people and people make mistakes. Can a team overcome those mistakes if it happens?
The second quote from Rep. Tranel: “The officials mistake cost a great group of children a chance to move onto state and fulfill their dreams.”
After that play, there was an extra four minutes of basketball. They still had a chance to fulfill their dreams.
Rep. Tranel said his letter wasn’t directed at referees, only the WIAA.
In the NBC story, he floated change.
“Maybe they should consider taking video evidence and doing replay when it’s available,” he said. “A simple 10-second huddle or discussion I think couldn’t clearly show that the game should’ve been over.”
Which gets me back to my original point. The game in question was played at Prairie du Chien High School. Baldwin-Woodville hosted a regional final and sectional semifinal girls basketball game. Do high schools have the capabilities to have multiple cameras for sporting events because one camera isn’t going to do the trick? If they want to host playoff games for fall and winter sports, they might have to consider it. Which means a district resident getting a flyer in the mail or seeing a post on the school’s Facebook page explaining why they need more money from its taxpayers.
We shall see.
