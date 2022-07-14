We had an issue with the IRS in terms of a refund that needed questioning.
Go to our online chat and get your questions answered they say, Nope. I guess you can say I’m old fashioned, I want another voice on the other line.
So, I followed the ‘how to get an actual IRS voice’ on the line Google instructions. I tried it in the morning and was told can’t answer your phone calls right now, try back later. Tried it during the lunch hour. That didn’t work either.
I then tried around 3 p.m. Even worse. After hearing their customer service was open until 7 p.m., I decided to try around 5 p.m. on a Friday. I got past the first step and said I could be placed on hold.
That turned out to be an hour. Did I think someone would pick up? There were doubts.
I explained our situation and after back and forths in which the customer service representative had to check with his supervisor, another hour had elapsed.
Here’s one of the surprising things: The IRS guy was pleasant, accommodating and apologized multiple times for having to place me on hold. I thought for sure, after being on hold for that long, I would get someone a bit unfriendly.
So, if you can get past the step of the IRS saying they’re too busy to answer your call and the hour-long hold, it wasn’t that bad. You just have to be incredibly patient.
Shooting myself in the foot
For those who check the Bulletin’s Facebook page, there was probably an odd Facebook post towards the end of May, stating, if you have to see a phone case with a Twin Cities Orthopedics pop socket on the back to let me know.
I lost that phone somewhere in Baldwin, and if you say to yourself, it shouldn’t be that hard to find it, well, you are right.
At the same time, all those steps, I didn’t do because I was so paranoid of it not being within my eye sight. When it first went lost, I didn’t have the ringer or the volume on it. Every step from either T-Mobile or Apple in terms of trying to find my iPhone were giving instructions to that phone which were missing.
I couldn’t remember my Apple ID password, so Apple had to send me a password to change it. For additional reasons, I had to visit an Apple store in person, so I wasted a Saturday afternoon to visit its Mall of America location.
I explained my past and Apple members assured me it could be found, if you had the find my phone turned on the missing phone. Again, another strike.
I’m back to my previous I phone, but at least it’s ‘Find My Phone’ app is turned on.
Work Anniversaries
A pair of notable dates in relation to my job recently occurred.
Last month marked a year since I returned to being the Bulletin editor. We must be doing something right, so thank you, print reader or online viewers for still continuing to read this paper.
The second occurred July 3-4, 2012, and is still one of the top five stories I’ve reported on for multiple reasons. Then five-year-old Scott Meyer, who was autistic and non-verbal, disappeared from his Prescott home July 3 and wasn’t found until the morning hours the following day.
I heard bits and pieces of the story on the scanner and drove down thinking, let’s see if anything happens. That was in the afternoon. By the evening, most, if not all Twin Cities television stations were on scene.
It was also one of the first times I saw the power of social media. “Come help search for a boy who went missing from his parent’s house” was the theme. And the number of people who were willing to give up their fourth of July plans to help in the search was immeasurable. It was images that stick with you.
I can still remember that night and someone stating he was found, and you want to talk about a rumor which spread quickly and people getting their hopes up. When that incident turned out to be fake, it felt like a balloon was deflated.
Luckily, he was found alive and healthy the next day.
