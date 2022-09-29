(Editor’s Note: Sam Niebeling shared his thoughts in this space last year on which chili he preferred for the 2021 Chili Fest. The column was a hit with readers. I asked him if he was willing to do it again for this year’s Chili Fest and he happily agreed.)
A huge thank you to Jason for letting me do the write-up for this event! This year, I was looking for a smokey and flavorful chili that would overwhelm my tastebuds with flavor. In my opinion, the best chili is open to interpretation of the taster. I was looking for something different from the rest of them. This year I got the opportunity to try all but three chili (out of 33) as they were sold out when I got down there.
Flagship Ford started off the day with a chili that took a sweet-tasting approach. After Flagship, the Baldwin Police tent was next where they had a chili that was very well seasoned. St Croix Electric, Shefland Trucking, The Baldwin Perk, and Pete’s Construction all had a good chili but there weren’t any flavors that stood out. Village Pharmacy had a surprising chili I found that stood out above the rest. It was an interesting take on chili with a good flavor. The smoked pork gave a flavor that I hadn’t tasted this year. Northern Metal Fab had a great taste as well. Nielson’s Foods had a white chili available. It almost tasted like homemade chicken noodle soup which would put them up there in the ranking.
Crossing over 8th Street, I made it to St. Croix Custom Apparel which had a beef chili with a taste you wouldn’t recognize instantly but once you tasted it, it was a wonderful flavor. Windmill Days had an “Oh wow” flavor that I found intriguing. It was one of those that I liked but again not what I was looking for. Associated Bank didn’t have any characteristics that made it stand out. Western Wisconsin Health had a chili that I liked personally but not what I was looking for. North Meets South had a great-tasting chili with the right balance of spice and sweetness for me. It was the taste and flavor that I was looking for during the event.
Moving to the north side of the block, I sampled the judge’s and the people’s first place choice which was Steven Ring. After waiting in line, I found the flavor of the chili was nice, and adding the bacon to the chili was a nice touch. It somewhat reminded me of three-bean hotdish and it had a wonderful flavor placing it in the top three as well. After Steven Ring, I found my favorite, which didn’t place but, in my opinion, the best. Westconsin Credit Union’s had a wonderful flavor that met what I was looking for. It was a rich smokey flavor with a slight kick to it. I had to take a second bite of it to confirm but it was exactly what I wanted to find. It overwhelmed my tastebuds and gave me a flavor that I had not yet seen during the event.
As for the rest of the side, there were only two that stood out to me, and they were Culverts and Boo’z Bar. Culverts had a fruity taste that intrigued me, which I liked. Boo’z Bar had a taste that when provided with the chip made a nice combination.
