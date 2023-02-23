Feb. 23 through Feb. 25 will be the three busiest days of the prep sports calendar this year and it’s not even close.
Let’s start with the headline event. Teams from all around the state will converge onto Madison for the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
Both Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central are sending four wrestlers to state. Colton Hush of B-W is down in Madison for his third straight trip and will be looking for that state crown which eluded him in 2021 as he placed third and last year when he took second.
Joining him in Madison for the second straight year are teammates Ty Fink, Hunter Gartmann and Mason Baribeau.
Meanwhile for SCC, Owen Wasley and Teague Holzer are making their second trip to state. Wasley is looking to improve on his fifth-place finish from last year. Making their first trips to Madison will be Noah Nusbaum and Parker Shackleton.
Action starts Thursday night and will run through Saturday. For those who won’t be making the trip (myself included), how many times will one be checking results over those three days? The number will be unlimited.
Up next is hockey sectionals and there’s a good chance Baldwin-Woodville boys and St. Croix Valley Fusion girls will be playing for a sectional title this weekend. The WIAA happen to schedule both of those section finals on the same date in the same arena. The date is Feb. 25, and the arena is Somerset. The girls go first at 12 p.m. with the puck dropping for the boys at 4 p.m. The Fusion are seeking their first state appearance since 2014, while boys’ hockey is looking for back-to-back state berths. It’d be great to see both teams playing for a section title.
Girls basketball playoffs are starting this week with the Blackhawks and Panthers playing each other Feb. 21. The winner will travel to No 3 St. Croix Falls Friday for the regional semifinal. B-W has momentum on its side, winners of seven of its last eight games. I know I’ll be checking St. Croix Falls’ livestream Friday night no matter who is playing.
Boys basketball is in its final week of the regular season with SCC playing Feb. 20 and B-W playing Feb. 23 for their final games. Don’t worry, however, the playoffs start for them the following week.
This Week in History
On Feb. 22, 1980, the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team defeated the Soviet Union, 4-3 in the semifinals. Dubbed the “Miracle on Ice”, the Soviet were the four-time defending gold medalists, while the United States were made up of college players. Two days later, the Americans defeated Finland 4-2 to clinch the gold.
On Feb. 25, 1964, 22-year-old Cassius Clay shocked the oddsmakers by defeating heavyweight champ Sonny Liston in a seventh-round knockout. Before the fight, Clay predicted he would “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” as he would knock out Liston.
Clay would later change his name to Muhammad Ali and become a worldwide icon.
