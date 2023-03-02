After finishing last week’s paper Feb. 20, it was time to give our dogs some exercise.
I took Archie for a walk and came across a sidewalk path which was a nice combo of slush as it snowed that day.
After finishing last week’s paper Feb. 20, it was time to give our dogs some exercise.
I took Archie for a walk and came across a sidewalk path which was a nice combo of slush as it snowed that day.
And for some reason, I chose to take that path especially after Archie had an interaction with a dog, which caused him to get excited like any other normal dog.
We reached the end of the path to cross the street and the next thing I know I’m on the ground, a little dazed and confused.
I still had Archie on the leash which was a bit of a surprise given what just happened. I also look at my hands and blood are covering them. Oh great, I think.
Then I get lucky. “Are you okay?” I hear. At the right time, a car approached the intersection and saw me lying there. I tell him I am.
He offers to drive me back to my home and I can walk from the car to the house (which was a good sign I later find out). I walk in and tell my family I hit my head on the ice.
The ER at the River Falls Hospital is our next stop. After a cleaning of the wound, the bump is certainly noticeable on the back of my head.
I told them I don’t believe I had a concussion as I remember nearly everything which happened before the fall. There was a recommendation of a MRI or cat scan, I decline. They did state no driving for 24 hours, which I whole heartedly agreed with.
The following day I didn’t want to do anything. After voting, I came home and napped for nearly three hours which was a surprise. The only catch was I slept during lunch hours and when it came to eat supper, let’s say I was a little hungrier than normal.
Thanks to Mother Nature on Wednesday there was no reason to leave the house. Once the snow stopped Thursday I went out and shoveled/plowed and was back to walking the dogs.
One thought about that: I waited until the end from the snow to shovel/plow. My snow blower couldn’t handle all the parts needed, so thanks to lucky neighbors, I was able to finish. I didn’t want to be out there twice doing it, so let’s do it all at once. Might have been a mistake but help would have been needed no matter what because the snow at the end of my driveway after the plow comes through is impossible.
The bump feels smaller a few days later thanks to Advil and ice. Will it knock some more sense into me? I’m going to find out.
Wrong on both counts
The busy prep sports stretch last week could’ve been worse.
I wrote in this space last week both Baldwin hockey teams could’ve been playing for a section title Feb. 25 in Somerset.
According to what was on paper, records, tendencies, I liked their chances of that occurring. Of course, proving my prognostic skills, I was wrong on both counts as both the boys hockey and the Fusion girls hockey team lost Feb. 21 in the section semifinals.
I’ll take the full blame.
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.