What seemed to be a phase is now turning into, ‘Will this ever end?’.
Our youngest daughter, Hannah, does not like having her hair combed, despite having short hair unlike her older sister.
She was given a blue and gray knitted hat, around the beginning of the year (heck, maybe even earlier) and just started wearing it to cover up the fact she didn’t want her hair combed. I know she’s my kid, and all parents are supposed to say this, but it’s true, she has good hair. It doesn’t need to be put up in a hat all the time.
I thought this was a stage, so I didn’t do anything about it at first.
I can remember towards the end of the last school year, she would have the hat on in the morning and when I picked her up from Teen Center at St. Croix Central Middle School, she would have it on then.
“Can’t have the hat on during school, but when the day ends, the hat is back on,” she said.
I thought it was odd because as I was scrolling across the Middle School’s website in the spring/early summer, they showed a photo of her grade taking a photo with retiring Hammond Police Chief Rick Coltrain for the CounterAct program they completed, she was pictured with her hat on.
As this started to turn into months, I told myself, hat on in public, but when we are at home, she wouldn’t want to wear it because it’s just us.
Nope.
After her weekly physical therapy visits which include going into the pool, the hat is on when she is picked up. When going to bed, the hat is on. At family functions this summer, when the weather was over 90 degrees, the hat is on.
Besides not wanting to comb it, she also offered the excuse of when she sneezes, the hair won’t be in her eyes. Whatever, I told myself. It’s all about combing.
I try to see how far I could push it. Multiple times, I have grabbed for the hat when we are at home and run away from her. Does she chase after me? Nope. The sly teenager in training, instead goes for my phone. The game then turns into who will blink first.
She didn’t get her way the whole time. When she went to get her photo taken for school pictures last month, the hat was off.
When this is done, I’m going to look back at this period and laugh. Right now, I’m asking myself, “Will this ever end?”
This Week in History
According to history.com, on Sept. 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key pens a poem which is later set to music and in 1931, becomes America’s national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The poem, originally titled, “The Defence of Fort M’Henry,” was written after Key witnessed the Maryland fort being bombarded by the British during the War of 1812. Key was inspired by the sight of a lone U.S. flag still flying over Fort McHenry at daybreak, as reflected in the following from ‘Star-Spangled Banner’: “And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.”
