I hope all of you had a Merry Christmas.
It’s amazing with each passing year, Halloween seemed like it was two weeks ago, Thanksgiving was last week and celebrating Christmas was yesterday.
One of the Christmas gifts I was given was a book about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the show Jerry Seinfeld was the host of.
In the book Seinfeld gave one of his favorite quotes about George Carlin and sliced bread that made me laugh for about a good five minutes because it’s something I’ve done more than once.
“When you make a sandwich at home, do you reach down past the first few slices to get the really good bread? It’s a survival thing: “Let my family eat the rotten bread. I’ll take care of Numero Uno.” And sometimes the issue isn’t freshness but the size of the slice you’re after. Everyone knows the wider ones are somewhere near the middle. So down you go past about six inferior slices to reach the ones you want. And, as you pull them up, you have to be careful they don’t tear. Then, just before you get them out, the top six slices shift position and fall perpendicular to the rest of the loaf,” is the full statement, which Seinfeld shortened in the book.
The quote made me go searching about Carlin and the knowledge I had about him only scratched the surface on the topics he talked about during the years (My only knowledge was pretty much the seven dirty words).
Thanks to parade.com, enjoy these Carlin quotes, anecdotes or statements which still hold true today, in my opinion:
• “People who see life as anything more than pure entertainment are missing the point.”
• “There’s a humorous side to every situation. The challenge is to find it.”
• I often warn people: ‘Somewhere along the way, someone is going to tell you, ‘There is no ‘I’ in team.’ What you should tell them is, ‘Maybe not. But there is an ‘I’ in independence, individuality, and integrity.”
• “Electricity is really just organized lightning.”
• ““Meow” means “woof” in cat.”
• “I had no shoes, and I felt sorry for myself until I met a man who had no feet. I took his shoes. Now I feel better.”
• “I put a dollar in a change machine. Nothing changed.”
• “People always tell me ‘Have a nice day.’ Well, what if I don’t want to? What if I want to have a crappy day?”
• “If someone with multiple personalities threatens to kill himself, is it considered a hostage situation?”
• “The reason I talk to myself is because I’m the only one whose answers I accept.”
• “If you try to fail, and succeed, which have you done?”
• “Isn’t make a smoking section in a restaurant like making a peeing section in a swimming pool?”
• “One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor.”
• “I was thinking about how people seem to read the Bible a lot more as they get older, and then it dawned on me – they’re cramming for their final exam.”
• “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.”
Editor
