The Olympics used to be the premier sporting event in the world.
Some shine has come off its luster in the last 25 years.
If I had to Family Feud-rank it, there’s no doubt money would be No. 1 on the list of reasons why.
Corruption and bribery have become just as synonymous as gold, silver and bronze with the Olympics. Cities making sure their cities are the host cities and if they get caught, so what?
In some cases, the Olympics have become so expensive, some cities and countries say ‘pass’ when given the opportunity to host. One is starting to see cities which have hosted in the past, be awarded the host bid again. Tokyo, site of the 2020 Summer Olympics, previously hosted the 1964 Summer Olympics. It joins London (2012), Paris (2024) and Los Angeles (2028) as sites which have hosted previous Summer Olympics.
These cities have the wherewithal to host an Olympics and not plunged themselves or their countries into financial debt like previous sites (Montreal 1976, Athens 2004 and Rio 2016).
If you want to roll your eyes at something, Google abandoned Olympic venues and what some of them look like now compared to when they’re hosting the world’s greatest athletes.
I’d say No. 2 on the list would have to be the internet.
If an Olympics is being held on the other side of the world, like the Tokyo ones are, all one has to do is go online and find the results of the sport of their choosing and not have to wait for the evening results during the week.
If people are going to know what the final results are, are they going to care how they got to those results? I think not.
So, why, starting this past Friday, will I devote some of my evening time to this event? Because I still love it.
I’m a sucker for athletic competition and these athletes are the best in their world in their events.
It’s also the opportunity with the exception of athletes in men’s basketball to have the limelight, the attention of the world, once every four years. It’s always interesting to watch, if they crack under the pressure or perform to their expectations.
Mini-Golf 1, Me 0
Our family performed a rarity Sunday. Not wanting to be exposed all day to the blatant heat outside, but yet, wanting to leave the house, we played two different mini-golf courses.
One was on top of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. Before the sweltering heat, the four of us enjoyed the views of the Minneapolis landscape while playing the 10-hole course.
After that, we drove down to the Mall of America and played Rock of Ages, the 18-holes blacklight course with Rock tunes from the past playing over the speakers.
I like to think of myself as a decent mini-golfer because I know the fundamentals of putting thanks to all the real golf I’ve played all my life.
Yet, not swinging a golf club at all this spring and summer thanks to my heart condition and other factors put my rust level at an all-time high. I provided more laughs and entertainment for the rest of my family than I did holes-in-one.
There’s got to be another opportunity this summer. I can’t have this be my only one.
On a different subject, if one gets the opportunity, visit the Fly Over America flight simulation ride at the Mall of America and do the Hawaii ride. You’ll not be disappointed.
