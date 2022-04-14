I haven’t attended a music concert in a long, long time.
An opportunity presented itself recently and I took advantage to be inside Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul April 3 to hear Bon Jovi perform.
They’re one of my all-time favorite bands. I can still remember walking past my sister’s bedroom when we were kids as she had “Livin’ on a Prayer” playing on the boombox (aging myself, I know) and have loved them pretty much since.
As the day approached, catching up on the band, I had read they were putting out a new album and because of COVID-19, hadn’t done a concert since March 2020. In addition, Jon Bon Jovi, who females I know say, he’s easy on the eyes, had undergone a bout of COVID-19 within the last year. Everybody responds to COVID-19 differently.
Yet, selfishly, I had a mental checklist of my own since this was my first time, I have heard them in person: I wanted to hear the hits. I wanted “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Wanted: Dead or Alive,” “Keep the Faith,” “Bad Medicine,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Always,” “Bed of Roses,” “Someday I’ll be Saturday Night,” I could go on and on.
A few things became obvious early on. One, for a man, who was 60, Bon Jovi moved around the stage like a man half his age. Two, he had the audience in the palm of his hand. Three, he wasn’t hitting every note while singing.
Because I can’t help myself, I wanted to find out what critics thought.
In the Pioneer Press, Ross Raihala, made note of that as well and said the following: “Bon Jovi didn’t just miss a note here or there, he struggled throughout the two-plus hour show. Nothing from his past suggested such a decline was coming.
“He wasn’t just butchering the older stuff, which the band now plays in a lower key, but the fresh material as well.”
Later in his article, Raihala noted the lack of concerts performed beforehand and his bout with COVID-19 as possible reasons for him being off.
For me and the group I was with, the bigger issue was hearing more of the hits versus the new stuff. While people applauded songs like “Limitless” and “Beautiful Drug,” we would have loved to have heard “Lay Your Hands on Me” or “Bed of Roses.”
Bottom line, I was a fan before of the band. I was a fan of the band during and I’m still a fan after.
Not jumping ship
For some reason, the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team is my favorite non-Minnesota sports team, and it isn’t even close. They advanced through the NCAA Tournament all the way to the championship game where they lost to Kansas by three.
After the game ended watching Kansas celebrating, the thought came into my mind: If you would have told me back in Dec. or Jan., the Tar Heels would have been playing in the championship game, I would have said, you’re crazy based off how they’re playing at that time. I would also have said, let’s go for it.
The Tar Heels obviously got better as the right time of the season. To beat Duke twice within a month span is like seeing the Vikings beat the Packers. Did they play their best against Kansas? No, especially not in the second half. Did Kansas have something to do with that? Of course. They were one of the best teams all season long and were rewarded for that with the championship.
It just reaffirms to me how much fun being a fan of a sports team can be and no matter how much you want to give up, fans must keep the faith.
