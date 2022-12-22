As I said more than once in this space, when we moved into our current house in February, the number of televisions we brought and the ones the old owners left meant we have seven televisions in our house for four people.
As for someone who has only lived in a house with two televisions at the most previously, going to seven is still a bit of an adjustment.
This time of year, having more than two televisions are coming in handy.
Since we pay for most of the streaming options available, we have the world available to us at our fingertips.
Which means on more than one occasion, a Christmas-themed movie or two has played on one screen. Now, are some of them fun for the whole family? Of course. Who doesn’t like “Elf” or “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” or “Home Alone”?
That’s just a small sampling.
Yet, when there are movies like “The Spirit of Christmas”, “A Homecoming for the Holidays”, “A Little Christmas Charm” or “Christmas Town” (four random movies which came I up when I googled Hallmark Christmas movies) are on, it makes me want to find another television in our house.
A perfect example of this occurred Sunday as I was watching football downstairs and more than one female in the house was watching a Christmas movie, I believe starting Vanessa Hudgens (at least I think it was her) upstairs.
Did they want to watch football with me? No. Did I want to watch that movie with them?
Again, I am thankful for the different choices available to me and our family this holiday season.
Winter Weather Wonderland
The winter season that we all know, and love introduced itself in a big way last week forcing area schools to close for two days last week and readjusting every one’s schedules.
There’s no doubt next to politics and your favorite sports team, weather is something everyone has and can complain about. At the same time, as it was said over the radio one day: We choose to live here. If you don’t like it, go somewhere else.
As I look out my office window and see flakes falling to the ground, I remember that message more than once during this time of year. I’ll take the snow and cold any day of the week over 120-degree temperatures and the chance of hurricanes or earthquakes. You can call me a weird person for that, you won’t be the first person who has done it.
This Week in History
Considering it happened over 100 years ago, this falls under the category of not in today’s world.
According to history.com, just after 12 a.m., Dec. 25, 1914, most German troops fighting in World War I ceased firing their guns and artillery and started singing Christmas carols.
The Allied soldiers feared it was a trick, but seeing the Germans unarmed, they climbed out of their trenches and shook hands with the enemy soldiers. The men exchanged presents and started singing. A game of soccer even broke out between the opposing sides.
The Christmas Truce of 1914 came only five months after the war broke out in Europe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.