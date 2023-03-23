Having two kids in two different school districts usually means schedules don’t work out, but they did last week as both were on Spring Break.
With that in mind, we headed to a water park for a couple of days.
Let me explain a couple of things about my family: My mother grew up in a house which was right across from the city pool, so she went swimming more than once over those years, liked it and became good at it.
My father was bitten by the golf bug. Has played it most of his life, repaired golf clubs for those in my hometown for a long time and was a high school coach of the sport for years.
I took swimming lessons growing up, but I knew (and eventually my parents knew) it wasn’t for me. Given the choice between the two activities, give me golf more times than not.
However, when the rest of your immediate family likes being in a pool (and can swim), you bite your tongue and hope you don’t embarrass yourself so much.
It puts your mind at ease as a parent to see your children not be afraid of being in the water and knowing they can handle themselves if certain situations arise.
As for me, when I was told the park had a lazy river, I knew the chances of embarrassing myself were gone.
Drawing social security?
I was at a grocery store in River Falls a couple of weeks ago when they’re offering a senior discount for those a certain age and older.
The cashier looked at me and asked if I was of that age.
At that point, I hadn’t shaved in a while, so the facial hair that was once brown, has turned gray or in some cases white. Furthermore, it was covering my entire face, so it made me look even older.
I said no, paid for my groceries and walked away.
I went home and told this story to my family members, who chuckled more than once.
After that, I shaved my facial hair and told myself, don’t make yourself look like you are of that age. You are not there, yet.
This Week in History
According to history.com, on March 24, 1989, one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history began when the supertanker Exxon Valdez, ran aground on a reef in Prince William Sound in Alaska. An estimated 11 million gallons of oil eventually spilled into the water. Attempts to contain the spill were unsuccessful, and wind and currents spread the oil more than 100 miles from its source.
On March 26, 1953, Dr. Jonas Salk announced he has successfully tested a vaccine against poliomyelitis, the virus that causes polio. In 1952, there were 58,000 new cases reported in the United States, and more than 3,000 died from the disease.
